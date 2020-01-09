D-Biotin Market 2020 research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global D-Biotin Market By Value, By Volume, By Installed capacity, By Region (North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America, Middle East and Africa) from 2020 to 2024.

D-Biotin Market 2020 :- D-Biotin Market report offer customer oriented market research with, methodologies and cost effective and elaborate approach. We also offer customization accommodate client-specification and requirement, deep insights of opportunities according to industry. The D-Biotin Market contains informative overview of compitative landscape and top venders in the D-Biotin Industry. this report helps to design structure with predominating industry's conditions

D-Biotin Description :-

Biotin is a water-soluble B-vitamin, also called vitamin B7 and formerly known as vitamin H or coenzyme R. It is composed of a ureido ring fused with a tetrahydrothiophene ring. A valeric acid substituent is attached to one of the carbon atoms of the tetrahydrothiophene ring. Biotin is a coenzyme for carboxylase enzymes, involved in the synthesis of fatty acids, isoleucine, and valine, and in gluconeogenesis.

Top Company Coverage of D-Biotin market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Zhejiang Medicine

SDM

Hegno

Shanghai Acebright

NUH

Anhui Tiger Biotech

Kexing Biochem

DSM

D-Biotin Market by Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

1% Biotin

2% Biotin

Pure Biotin (>98%)

Other

D-Biotin Market by Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):

Food

Pharma and Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Global D-Biotin Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the scope Of the D-Biotin Market Report?

There are 1%, 2% and original pure (>98%). 1% and 2% Biotin are used in Animal Feed and food, while sometimes for feed, and original pure for Pharma and Cosmetics. Animal Feed is the largest application of Biotin, which takes market share of 78.92% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Biotin is also widely used in Pharma and Cosmetics market, with a market share of 15.08%.



There are 1%, 2% and original pure (>98%). 1% and 2% Biotin are used in Animal Feed and food, while sometimes for feed, and original pure for Pharma and Cosmetics. Animal Feed is the largest application of Biotin, which takes market share of 78.92% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Biotin is also widely used in Pharma and Cosmetics market, with a market share of 15.08%.



Commercial production of Biotin is only realized for D- Biotin. DL- Biotin is not manufactured in large scale in the worldwide. The Biotin production is in China. Leading suppliers in China, Zhejiang Medicine Company, NHU, SDM and Hegno. Zhejiang Medicine Company is the largest supplier of Biotin in the worldwide, with market share of 27.63% in 2016. The market concentration of Biotin is quite high, with the top 8 suppliers take more than 98% of market. The additive ratio of Biotin is low in downstream market, which means the manufacturers have bargaining rights over downstream users.



The worldwide market for D-Biotin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.4% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the D-Biotin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.





What are the key segments in the D-Biotin Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Region

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 D-Biotin Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global D-Biotin Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global D-Biotin Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global D-Biotin Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 D-Biotin Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 D-Biotin Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global D-Biotin Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global D-Biotin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global D-Biotin Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global D-Biotin Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America D-Biotin by Country

5.1 North America D-Biotin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America D-Biotin Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America D-Biotin Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America D-Biotin by Country

8.1 South America D-Biotin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America D-Biotin Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America D-Biotin Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa D-Biotin by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa D-Biotin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa D-Biotin Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa D-Biotin Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa D-Biotin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

11 Global D-Biotin Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global D-Biotin Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 D-Biotin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global D-Biotin Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 D-Biotin Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America D-Biotin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe D-Biotin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific D-Biotin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America D-Biotin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa D-Biotin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 D-Biotin Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global D-Biotin Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global D-Biotin Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 D-Biotin Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global D-Biotin Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global D-Biotin Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

