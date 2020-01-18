Blood Glucose Monitoring Market analysis report contains all study material about Market Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research in all over the world

The “Blood Glucose Monitoring Market” 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Blood Glucose Monitoring market is provided in detail in the report. Industry Research offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Blood Glucose Monitoring market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some of The Major Key Players of Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Are:

Abbott Diabetes Care

Roche

Johnson and Johnson

Dexcom

Medtronic

Arkray

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Agamatrix Inc.

Bionime Corporation

Acon

Medisana

Trivida

Rossmax

Scope of the Report:

There are two main types of blood glucose monitoring devices included in this study, namely the self monitoring blood glucose devices and the continuous glucose monitoring devices. The devices are further categorized by components, i.e. the self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices are segmented into glucometer devices, test strips, and lancets (which are further studied by their usage in hospital and home individually) and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices are segmented into sensors and receivers.

Market Overview:

The global blood glucose monitoring market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.88% during the forecast period of 2019 - 2024; the market is estimated to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2019.

Blood glucose monitoring devices are used for effective diabetes diagnosis and treatment. A rise in the diabetic population drives the market by increasing the use of blood glucose monitoring devices.

Obesity is also considered as one of the major factors contributing to the disease, primarily Type 2 diabetes.

Also, other factors, such as technological innovations and advancements, give much convenience in measuring the blood glucose levels. One such advancement in monitoring the blood glucose level is established with continuous glucose monitoring devices.

These devices help in the early detection of hypo and hyperglycemic conditions, which tend to drive the market for glucose monitoring.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Blood Glucose Monitoring Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Blood Glucose Monitoring.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market?

Key Market Trends:- Glucometer consumables (test strips and lancets) occupy the highest market share



Although CGM is an advanced way for people living with diabetes to check glucose readings in real-time, SMBG is the most preferred device by the patients due to its economic affordability and less sophisticated usage when compared to CGM. The SBGM occupies more than 87% of the share in the blood glucose monitoring market. The further segmented market of SBGM gives an understanding that the disposable consumables test strips and lancets, occupy the larger market share when compared to glucometer devices. However, the CAGR for glucometer devices is high.

CGM, though it provides real-time data of blood glucose levels for patients, has low adaptability in the emerging markets. However, CGM’s adaptability is high in developed markets. The cost factor is a major concern for the low growth of CGM in emerging markets.



North America is leading the market



In 2018, North America, especially the United States, held the largest share in the blood glucose monitoring market, due to the large patient pool and wide acceptance of advanced technologies followed by Europe, which showed moderate growth. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa showed low growth due to economic affordability.





Study objectives of Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Blood Glucose Monitoring market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market

