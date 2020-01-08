Top Players in Fuel Dispensers Market are Gilbarco, Wayne Fuelling Systems, LLC, Tatsuno Corporation, Tokheim, Censtar Science and Technology Corporation, Zhejiang Datian Machine Co.,Ltd, Bennett Pump, Dover Fueling Solutions, Scheidt and Bachmann, Neotec, Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co.,Ltd., Shenzhen Kaisai Electric Motor Co., Ltd., Piusi S.p.A., and LanFeng Co.,LTD

The rising acceptance of dual fuel or multi-fuel vehicles is creating growth opportunities for the global fuel dispensers market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Fuel DispensersMarket Size, Share and Global Trend By Fuel (Petrol, Diesel, CNG), By Dispenser Systems (Submersible Systems, Suction Systems), By Flow Meter (Mechanical, Electronic) and By Geography Forecast till 2026.” Recent advancements in fuel dispensers is a chief factor driving the global fuel dispensers market.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/ Fuel-dispensers-market-100431

Key Market Driver Increasing demand for dual-fuel vehicles

Key Market Restraint Rising demand for electric vehicles

Introduction of Three-digit Display Dispensers Will Favor Growth

Petrol companies announced the up-gradation of their fuel dispensers with a three-digit display to ensure the display of correct prices. The change comes amid an incessant surge in global crude oil prices although oil companies did not anticipate petrol rates to reach three-digit levels soon.The introduction of three-digit display dispensers is likely to favor fuel dispenser manufacturers owing to the acceptance of the new dispenser which will, in turn, contribute to the global fuel dispensers' growth. Further, the setup of new fuel pumps across India is also likely to aid fuel dispensers' shares. For instance, Indian oil announced to set up 27000 new fuel stations across India, inviting applications from entrepreneurs. Contracts that were awarded to them from Saudi Aramco for conventional projects in shallow water offshore Saudi Arabia which include oil production deck manifolds and subsea pipelines.

Rising Adoption of Dual Fuel or Multi Fuel Will Contribute Growth

The fuel dispenser market is segmented into mechanical and electronic flow meters on the basis of the flow meter. Electronic flowmeters have high stability and high accuracy and are more reliable as compared to mechanical flow meters. This factor is promoting the growth of the electronic flow meters. Further, increasing acceptance of dual fuel or multi-fuel vehicles is driving the global fuel dispensers market. The preference for dual fuel vehicles due to its usage for long-distance travel is also predicted to escalate the fuel dispenser's revenue. In addition, the shifting trend towards multipurpose fuel dispensers which can dispense multiple types of fuel at the same time is expected to contribute significantly to the fuel dispenser's growth. However, the rising demand for electric vehicles, which abolishes the use of fuel is a key factor restraining the growth of the global fuel dispenser market. Additionally, the high cost of installation and maintenance of the fuel dispensers are also expected to hamper the fuel dispenser's growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ Fuel-dispensers-market-100431

Key Industry Developments

In September 2018, Oil companies across India started upgrading their fuel dispensers to display three-digit rates. This step came in as the fuel prices were hitting the hundred mark and old dispensers could only display 2 digits before the decimal.

In January 2019, Indian oil announced to set up 27000 new fuel stations across India, inviting applications from entrepreneurs. Contracts that were awarded to them from Saudi Aramco for conventional projects in shallow water offshore Saudi Arabia which include oil production deck manifolds and subsea pipelines.

In June 2018, Gilbarco Veeder-Root acquired Midco ltd. Midco designs and manufactures fuel dispensers and equipment related to fuelling stations.

Top Players Overview:

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Wayne Fuelling Systems

Tatsuno Corporation

Tokheim

Censtar Science and Technology Corporation

Zhejiang Datian Machine Co.Ltd

Bennett Pump Company

Dover Fueling Solutions

Scheidt and Bachmann

NEOTEC

Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co.,ltd

Piusi S.p.A.

Presence of Key Players Will Facilitate Growth in North America

Geographically, the global fuel dispensers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global fuel dispensers market during the forecast period owing to the presence of leading market players in the US. Europe is likely to grow on a significant rate owing to the well-established market for fuel dispensers in countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The Asia Pacific is predicted to exhibit high growth in the forthcoming year owing to the presence of prominent players in China and high production and consumption of fuel dispensers in the region

Request for Customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fuel-dispensers-market-100431

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Fuel

Petrol

Diesel

CNG

Others

2. By Dispenser Systems

Submersible Systems

Suction Systems

3. By Flow Meter

Mechanical

Electronic

4. By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Major Table of Content For Fuel Dispensers Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Fuel Dispensers Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Fuel Dispensers Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Fuel Dispensers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Fuel Dispensers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 The Middle East and Africa Fuel Dispensers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Fuel Dispensers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

View Related Reports:

Hydraulic Fracturing Market to Exhibit 8.69% CAGR; Cost-effective Drilling Procedures to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights



Smart Electric Meter Market to reach USD 30.19 Billion By 2026, Energy-efficiency and Cost-effectiveness of Smart Meter to Stoke Demand: Fortune Business Insights



Circuit Breaker Market to Register a CAGR of 6.97% till 2026; Rural Electrification Programs in Developing Nations to Drive the Market: Fortune Business Insights

Digital Oilfield Market to Cross USD 34.58 Billion by 2026, Rising at 4.9% CAGR, Continuous Efforts to Cut Production Cost of Oil and Gas Will Stoke Demand: Fortune Business Insights



About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Fuel Dispensers Market Global Size, Trends, Potential Growth and Key Factors Forecast to 2026