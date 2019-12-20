The global smart meter market was valued at USD 8.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 28.24 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Smart Meter helps in more effective management and supply of gas, electricity, and water. The smart meters are various types which include smart electric meters, smart water meters, and smart gas meters. The technologies used in smart meters are automatic meter reading and advanced metering infrastructure to provide effective utilization of energy. Smart meters also supports the expansion of distributed, often renewable, electricity production, lowers costs, promotes energy efficiency, and improves both the reliability and security of the entire production, transmission, and distribution system. Smart meters also offer various advantages which include preventing re connection and disconnection costs to consumers and organizations, reducing inefficiencies in billing, and reducing meter reading costs.

Rising demand for smart meter in water, electricity, and gas management in emerging countries is the key factors attributed to the market growth. Moreover, supportive government policies along with subsidies and incentives and growing projects in electricity and increasing up-gradation of transmission and distribution infrastructure further grows the demand for smart meters. On the other hand, initial investment by the end users is acting as a restraint to this market. However, continuous development in smart grid, infrastructure development, growing population and rise in economic developments is expected to create major growth opportunities during the forecast period. Design and maintenance of smart meters, lack of compatibility with other devices, and improper installation of smart meters act as a major challenge in the global smart meter market.

Key Findings:

Based on the type, the smart electric meters segment estimated to hold around 60% in the global market in 2018

Based on the technology, the advanced metering infrastructure segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 20.6% CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the residential smart meter segment estimated to register for the largest share in the market in 2018

Asia-Pacific predicted to hold nearly 45% share of the global smart meter market in 2018

Recent News:

In April 2019, Badger Meter Inc. supplied its next-generation ORION Cellular smart water communication endpoints to Aurora Water in Colorado.

In December 2018, Toshiba Corporation signed partnership agreement with Evergy Inc. subsidiaries, Kansas City Power and Light Company (KCPandL) and Westar Energy Inc. For providing smart meters.

