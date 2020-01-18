Data Center Security - A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 - 2025, This report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Data Center Security industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

"The data center security market was valued at USD 11.67 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 26.61 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.91%, during the forecast period, (2020-2025)."

Click the link for a Free Sample copy of the Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745586/data-center-security-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=mw&Mode=20

2019 is expected to see the largest data center users, including hyperscale cloud companies and enterprises, optimizing their data centers on a worldwide basis. As part of NTT, RagingWire Data Centers has spent years developing a global data center platform that currently extends to 20 countries.

– Increasing data traffic arising from a multitude of devices is driving the growth of data centers. This also implies the need for secured connectivity for critical data and confidential information. According to Cisco, Global cloud data center traffic is likely to reach 20.6 zettabytes (ZB) per year by 2021, up from 6.0ZB per year in 2016. They expect to see 628 hyperscale datacenters globally in 2021, compared to 338 in 2016.

– According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the average cost of a cyber-data breach has risen from $4.9 million in 2017 to $7.5 million in 2018. Risks have grown significantly around cyber attacks, information breaches from third-party vendors and information theft. This calls for complete data security so that any function of an organization is not compromised and no damage is done when it comes to revenue generation.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of players like McAfee, Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Citrix Systems, Inc and other giants which play a vital role to upscale the capabilities of enterprises. the market orientation leads to a highly competitive environment. The biggest companies in retail and wholesale data center markets have further secured their dominance by acquiring hefty rivals, and theres been a wave of consolidation in secondary markets, as smaller players seek to scale in order to compete.

Scope of the Report

As the adoption of cloud services, big data, and virtualization continues to grow, the demand for secure and reliable data storage has increased drastically. Organizations are working towards improving these centers to support increasing data storage needs and control cyber-attacks. The increasing demand for large-scale data services is generating an increasing demand for the physical security solutions that safeguard them.

Ask For Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745586/data-center-security-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?source=mw&Mode=20

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-Report foresees dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

Identifying key cannibalizes- Strong substitute of a product or service is that the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring marketing research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies before.

Spotting emerging trends- Report helps to identify upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a specific emerging trend.

Interrelated opportunities-This report will allow making decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745586/data-center-security-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?source=mw&Mode=20

Customization of the Report:

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]