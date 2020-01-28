Chris Rudd has taken the number one spot on I Tunes reggae charts by being on the “World Reggae Unleashed” vol 1. The number one spot was held on January 23rd, 2020 (See photo below) by the album with help being powered by Chris Rudd’s “Special Love” Single. He knocked reggae newcomers Stick Figure back a few spots by taking the number two spot last weekend, where they have sat as Chris Rudd surpasses them, then skyrocketed to number one as the album beat out Bob Marley “Legend” which has held the spot for years.

Chris says of Bob Marley: “All respect to Bob Marley, his legacy and his family, I said a prayer and asked Bob permission to take that spot for a little while and the prayers were answered. I believe his soul shines down upon every reggae artist, he is the great spirit that inspires us all to deliver a positive message and make the world a better place”.

The Amada Records compilation “World Reggae Unleashed” vol 1 is available via I Tunes / Apple Music World Reggae Unleashed, Vol. 1 - EP by Various Artists:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/world-reggae-unleashed-vol-1-ep/1495411861

Chris Rudd has made some serious moves in the music scene since signing with Hood And Associates (a Universal Music Group Distribution via In Grooves).

He teamed up with label President Ditch hiring him to direct and co-produce his new music video for “My Love, Your Love” (see the previous press release here: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/chris-rudd-enlists-bishop-don-magic-juan-for-massive-venice-beach-video-shoot_462165.html) which was a lavish music video shoot, that closed down parts of Venice Beach, California.

He also has worldwide mainstream distribution via Universal Music Group Distribution / In Grooves, which will release his music in over 75 countries and all digital platforms. (stream Chris Rudd’s first release via Hood And Associates here: https://open.spotify.com/track/5L2LDOBcC9YbH7BM6RNZpH?si=QoPn0HouRZudqs7YSJ00Ow).

Ditch will also direct another video for Chris this February 2020.

Chris Rudd is from the Bay Area of California. He started at age 20 and creates all his own content and music himself. Chris plays multiple instruments and writes all of his songs himself as well.

Chris Rudd’s music is made to motivate people who have substance abuse problems into a healthy lifestyle.

The artist now resides in Venice Beach, California and lives a positive, clean and sober lifestyle (he also owns a sober living home). Chris can be found online at www.ruddmusic.org which is currently being updated to reflect his new moves in the music scene.

You can also find Chris Rudd on Hood And Associates website under collab artists www.hoodandtalent.com. Special thanks to Tiffany at Amada Records.

Chris Rudd would Like to thank: “Amada Records and Hood and Associates and a personal Thank you to Ditch and Tiffany. Also gratitude to Bob Marley and the wailers. Thanks and gratitude to be able to continue and spread a positive message. And then also additional thank you to Mr. Tom Weir, Studio City sound, Mr. Tim Pierce, Mr. Matt Laug, and Ali Tomineek.”

Media Contact

Company Name: Hood Associates

Contact Person: Chris Rudd

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: http://www.ruddmusic.org/







