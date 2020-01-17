January 17, 2020 - Donorbox, one of the most popular online donation platforms, proudly announces their expansion to the Netherlands as they now support iDEAL. iDEAL is the preferred choice of payment method for online transactions in the Netherlands. Donors can now support nonprofits more easily, making the world a better place one donation at a time.

One of the key global factors slowing down the revenue of NGOs is the inability to integrate a reliable payment processing solution into a website. This latest development from Donorbox will make a significant impact on all nonprofit organizations with donors in the Netherlands.

“We are glad to expand into the Netherlands as we now support iDEAL payments making it easy for donors to make donations to any nonprofit organization of their choice. We recognize the Netherlands as a strategic market, and we are glad to partner with iDEAL to give nonprofits more room to realize financial goals,” says Raviraj Hegde, Head of Growth at Donorbox.

For a step by step tutorial on how to enable iDEAL payment, click the Complete Guide For iDEAL Setup

He says further, “We received a lot of traction from the Netherlands, and this motivated us to integrate with iDEAL. We look forward to helping nonprofits increase their reach in the Netherlands in 2020 using our SCA-compliant, secure, stable, and reliable donation processing solutions.”

Integrating iDEAL will help thousands of nonprofit organizations process donations from donors based in the Netherlands, using a secure low-cost payment option that their donors are already familiar with. This means more donations and, ultimately, more resources to do great things in the world.

About Donorbox:

Donorbox is a powerful donation software for nonprofits, churches, and charities. DonorBox is used by over 25,000 organizations globally. Nonprofit organizations can quickly embed an optimized recurring donation form on their website, or use their very own SSL-enabled donation page without needing a website. Donorbox supports WordPress, Weebly, Wix, Squarespace, and many more content management systems.

