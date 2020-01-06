Top Players in Automated Material Handling Equipment Market are BEUMER Group, Cargotec, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Kion Group, Crown Equipment Corporation, Honeywell Intelligrated, FlexLink, Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc., JBT

The global automated material handling equipment market is likely to derive growth from the increasing applications across diverse industries. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Operation, By System Hold, By Application and Geography Forecast Till 2026,” the market will benefit from the increasing incorporation of advanced technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global automated material handling equipment market, including key industry trends, leading market companies, and the leading entities across various segments. Additionally, the report highlights leading regions in the global automated material handling equipment market and forecasts the companies that are likely to lead for the period of 2019-2026.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global automated material handling equipment market are:

BEUMER Group, Cargotec

Daifuku Co., Ltd, Kion Group,

Crown Equipment Corporation

Honeywell Intelligrated

FlexLink

Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

JBT

“Advent of IoT and AI Boosts Global Market”

The growing applications of automation in e-commerce has led to increased adoption of automated equipment across the world. The properties of automation in industrial applications have improved the overall material handling efficiency. Applications of automated material handling equipment in warehouses to transport, stock, and move items have contributed to the growth of the global market. The rising adoption of automated material handling equipment in the transportation and logistics industry has aided the growth of the global market. Additionally, the incorporation of technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) will contribute to an increase in the demand for automated material handling equipment in the forthcoming years.

The report provides classifies the global automated material handling equipment market based on the basis of operation, system hold, application, and regional demographics. Among all regions, Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the Asia Pacific has emerged as the leading region in the global market. The increasing demand for automotive and manufacturing processing units has aided the growth of the automated material handling equipment market in the Asia Pacific.

“Company Collaborations Are Proving Pivotal to Market Growth”

The increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has contributed to a significant rise in the global automated material handling equipment market size. Fortune Business Insights has identified growing mergers and acquisitions as one of the primary factors affecting the growth of the global automated material handling equipment market in recent years. In 2015, Columbus McKinnon announced the acquisition of Magnetek through a wholly-owned subsidy. With this acquisition, Columbus will gain access to Magnetek’s excellent product portfolio. The company plans to expand its business and establish a comprehensive material handling solution brand for its customers to explore. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that this will not only help the company generate substantial automated material handling equipment market revenue, but will also influence the market in a positive way.

The report includes key mergers and acquisitions of recent times and gauges the impact of these activities on the global automated material handling equipment market.

