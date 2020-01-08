Hydropower Industry 2020- Global Market Research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the Hydropower Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, sections, application and Forecast 2023.

Global "Hydropower Market"(2020) discusses the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers, further sheds light on market overview, key manufacturers, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Get a sample copy of the report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12343409

TopManufacturersListed inthe Hydropower Market Report are:

ACCIONA SA

Agder Energi AS

Andritz Hydro

BC Hydro and Power Authority

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA

China Yangtze Power Co. Ltd.

Duke Energy Corp.

GE

RusHydro

Voith Hydro

One of the greatest challenges for the nations across the world in the 21st century is ensuring the availability of low-carbon, affordable, and secure energy. Hydropower has been and can continue to be a substantial contributor toward meeting that challenge. Although the hydropower industry exhibited significant growth over the past century, the factors that led to its historical growth rates are different than the contemporary opportunities and challenges being faced by the industry. Continued efforts to lower costs, increase efficiencies, and incorporate the principles of environmental sustainability through technical innovation, are likely to determine the scale at which hydropower contributes to the energy mix of the future.

Accelerating Growth in Renewable Sources of Energy

Hydropower installations have been registering steady growth, majorly driven by the demand for reliable, clean, and affordable power, as countries seek options to meet the carbon reduction goals set out in the Paris Agreement. Electricity generation, especially from conventional coal and petroleum-based power plants, has been identified as a significant source of greenhouse gas emission. Electricity, however, is a resource that people cannot live without, and its demand is only increasing, with growing industrialization and urbanization. This has forced governments of various countries to focus on renewable energy sources (such as wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, geothermal, etc.), which have the capability of generating clean electricity.

Pumped Storage Picking up Pace in the Market

In 2016, around 6.4 GW of pumped storage capacity came online, nearly twice the amount installed in 2015, signifying its vital role in supporting and enabling renewable energy in clean energy systems of the future. China, the most significant player in the sector, published its 13th five-year plan on energy development, covering the period to 2020. The country aims to reach 40 GW total pumped storage capacity by 2020. Over 30 GW of pumped storage capacity was under development in China, at the end of 2016. Pump-storage hydropower plants are known to be excellent assets for assisting in maintaining a high-quality level of the electricity system/network, and this type of hydropower can be further developed for the purpose. However, the markets do not yet reward the value of these benefits adequately, thus posing a higher risk on the return of investment for the owners of this type of generation assets, under the non-cross-ownership legislation. Opportunities for growth in pumped storage may be hampered in some markets, owing to regulatory restrictions.

China A Leader in the Hydropower Sector

Asia-Pacific region continues to account for the largest share of the global installed hydropower of all regions in the world. China alone accounts for more than 25% of the global hydropower capacity, and added approximately 11.74 GW of new capacity in 2016, including 3.74 GW of pumped storage, taking its total installed capacity to 331 GW, including 26.7 GW of pumped storage. China is expected to witness capacity expansion by 2020, in line with the nation’s strategy to minimize reliance on coal. The country has more than 50% of unutilized hydropower potential. Therefore, there is a considerable prospect for further hydro development.

Notable Developments in the Market

Jan 2018: German engineering firm Voith Hydro upgraded two ageing hydropower plants (HPPs) in Sweden, by increasing their efficiency and making them more environmentally compatible. Following the revamp, the power production capacity of the Semla 4 plant in the municipality of Fagersta has increased by a third, to 15 GWh.

Enquire beforePurchasingthis report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12343409

Reasons to Purchase the Hydropower Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Buy this report (Price4250USD for single user license) at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12343409

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Global Hydropower Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Installed Capacity and Forecast until 2023 (in GW)

3.3 Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023 (in USD billion)

3.4 Recent Trends and Developments

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

7. Global Hydropower Market Analysis - By Type (Introduction, Installed Capacity, and Forecast until 2023)

7.1 Large Hydro

7.2 Small Hydro

7.3 Others

8. Global Hydropower Market Analysis - By Geography (Introduction, Installed Capacity, and Forecast until 2023)

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 South America

8.5 Middle East and Africa

9. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Business Segmentation, Financial Analysis**, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

9.1 Acciona SA

9.2 Agder Energi AS

9.3 Andritz Hydro

9.4 BC Hydro and Power Authority

9.5 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA

9.6 China Yangtze Power Co. Ltd

9.7 Duke Energy Corp.

9.8 GE

9.9 RusHydro

9.10 Voith Hydro

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Share Analysis

10.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.3 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

11. Appendix

11.1 Disclaimer





About us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email:[email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807/UK +44 203 239 8187

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Hydropower Market Share, Size and Outlook 2020 |Top Manufacturers, Statistics, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Revenue and Industry Expansion Strategies: Market Reports World