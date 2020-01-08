A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global UHD 4K Blu-ray Player Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of UHD 4K Blu-ray Player market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2014 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Panasonic (Japan), Canon (Japan), Epson (Japan), BenQ (Taiwan), Hitachi (Japan), Casio (Japan), Sony (Japan), View Sonic (United States), Acer (Taiwan) and Dell (United States).

Ultra HD blue ray player plays discs, DVDs SACDs and other devices. Also, it supports various formats such as supports UHD blue ray format, high fidelity pure audio, 3D and ultra HD. It comes with the front and rear connections with HDMI and USB ports. Further, the blue ray players comes inbuilt in hardware such as Xbox One S or play station 5. As compared to the normal players it offers various advantages such as high storage capability. In addition, there is increasing need of high quality video player among the consumers which is fueling the market growth.



Market Drivers

Decreasing Costs of Blu-Ray Discs Are Fueling the Market Growth

Market Trend

Inclination of Consumers towards the High Quality Video Content

Restraints

High Costs Associated With the Manufacturing of Blu-Ray Players

Opportunities

Rapid growth in gaming sector is leading to increasing growth of market. The Blu-ray players are installed in the gaming hardware such as Xbox and play station. It helps in faster loading and takes lesser space. Also, the easy access to the internet is leading towards the rising demand of high quality games which is contributing to the market growth.



Steady growth, expanding margins



Some of the players have a stellar growth track record. From 2014 to 2018, the company have shown enormous sales figures, while net income more than doubled in same period with operating as well as gross margins expanding. The rise in gross margins over the year's points to strong pricing power by the company for its products, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold.



2. Industry growth prospects and market share



According to AMA, key business segments sales will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry i.e. by Application (Automobiles, Cinema, Consumer electronics, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Electronic Stores), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Component (Hardware, Software), the latest 2020 version is further broken down / narrowed to highlight new emerging twist of the industry. Global UHD 4K Blu-ray Player market will grow from $XX million in 2018 to reach $YY million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx%. The strongest growth is expected in Asia-Pacific, where CAGR is expected to be ##% from 2019 to 2026. This forecast is good news for industry players, as there is good potential for them to continue growth alongside the industry's projected growth.



Ambitious growth plans & rising competition?



Industry players have ambitious plans to introduce a whole host of new products into various markets around the world. Some examples are variant to be introduced in eight EMEA markets in Q4 2019 and 2020. Considering all round activities some of the players profiles that would be worth checking are Panasonic (Japan), Canon (Japan), Epson (Japan), BenQ (Taiwan), Hitachi (Japan), Casio (Japan), Sony (Japan), View Sonic (United States), Acer (Taiwan) and Dell (United States).



4. Where the Industry is today



Although recent year might not be that encouraging as market segments have shown modest gains, things could have been better if players would have plan ambitious move earlier. Unlike past, but with a decent valuation, investment cycle continuing to progress in the U.S., many growth opportunities ahead for the companies in 2020, it looks like a good for today but stronger returns can be expected beyond.



Key Insights that Study is going to provide:



Revenue splits by most promising business segments.

- Gap Analysis by Region. Country Level Break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunity lying in specific area of your business interest.

- Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players.

- A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

- Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

- Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.



** May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted



