This report studies the Interventional Neurology Devices market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2020 and forecast data 2020-2023; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Interventional Neurology Devices market expansion up to 2023. Vital driving factors influencing Global economy and the Interventional Neurology Devices industry’s contribution in growth in the Global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market is accounted for $1.89 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% to reach $3.76 billion by 2023.

The market factors such as growth due to obesity and aged population, rising frequency for hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke, ongoing product development and commercialization, expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging markets are propelling the market growth. However, stringent regulations and lack of talented neurologists are restraining the market growth. Increasing research activities in the field of neurovascular therapies, demand for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures and surgeon’s awareness related to benefits of stereotactic framework procedures in neurosurgeries are creating wider opportunities for the market growth.

Get a Sample PDF of report@https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/11407061

Interventional Neurology Devices Market 2020 Overview:

Cerebral arteriovenous malformations and dural arteriovenous fistulas (DAVFs) require complex treatment. The endovascular treatment with embolization is a fundamental component of the multidisciplinary management, together with radiosurgery and surgery. Microsurgery (ie, craniotomy followed by resection) has been reported to have a low risk of complications for in SMG I and II brain AVMs.

Ischaemic strokes are caused by a blockage cutting off the blood supply to the brain. The blockage can be caused by a blood clot forming in an artery leading to the brain or within one of the small vessels deep inside the brain. Trials namely the ESCAPE, SWIFT PRIME, and EXTEND-IA studies also proved the effectiveness of mechanical thrombectomy in large vessel occlusion.

At present, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pipeline embolization device (PED; Medtronic) for use in anterior circulation aneurysms. Presently, PED and its second generation, the Pipeline Flex, are the only flow diverters available in the United States. Internationally, the Silk device (Balt Extrusion), p64 flow modulation device (phenox GmbH), Flow Re-direction Endoluminal Device (FRED; MicroVention Terumo), and Surpass device (Stryker) are available.

New coils, both pushable and detachable, have also recently been developed. The use of detachable coils with different lengths and volumes is on the rise, and a new coil without a metallic frame has also arrived to the market. The use of liquid embolic materials is increasing in peripheral applications. New materials are in the pipeline. For example, Squid is a non adhesive liquid embolic agent for embolization of brain Arteriovenous Malformations (AVM). It is composed of EVOH (ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer) with suspended micronized Tantalum powder for radiopacity and DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) solvent. Squid must be injected through a DMSO compatible microcatheter.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Interventional Neurology Devices Market:

Abbott, Medtronic, Stryker, TERUMO, Acandis, B. Braun Melsungen, Bayer, Boston Scientific, Biosensors International, Covidien PLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc, W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc. and Magstim Co Ltd

Feel Free to Ask Question Before Purchasing the [email protected]https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/11407061

The Interventional Neurology Devices Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Interventional Neurology Devices market. The Interventional Neurology Devices Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Interventional Neurology Devices market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Interventional Neurology Devices Market 2020-2023 by Product Type and Application:

Applications Covered:

Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas

Cerebral Aneurysms

Schematic Strokes

Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease

Products Covered:

Carotid Artery Angioplasty and Stenting

Carotid Artery Stents

Embolic Protection Systems

Balloon Occlusion Devices

Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices

Flow Diversion Devices

Liquid Embolic Devices

Embolic coils

Micro, Support Devices

Microcatheters

Microguidewires

Neurothrombectomy

Suction and Aspiration Devices

Snares

Clot Retrieval Devices

Techniques Covered:

Angioplasty and Stenting

Neurothrombectomy

Pre-operative Tumor Embolization

Vertebroplasty

Stroke Therapy

End Users Covered:

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals

Neurology Clinics

The Scope of Interventional Neurology Devices Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Purchase this report (Price4150 USD for a single-user license)@https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/11407061

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders of Interventional Neurology Devices Market

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Interventional Neurology Devices Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Pipeline Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis of Interventional Neurology Devices Market

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market, ByProduct

6 Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market, By End User

7 Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 The Middle East and Africa

8 Key Developments included in Interventional Neurology Devices Market

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions and Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling in Interventional Neurology Devices Market

Continued

Contact Us:

Name:Mr. Ajay More

Email:[email protected]

Organization:360 Market Updates

Phone:+44 20 3239 8187/ +14242530807

You May Check Our Other Report -

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Interventional Neurology Devices Market Analysis: Market will reach CAGR of 10.3% in 2023, Trends, Scope & Challenges