The electronic control unit English abbreviation is ECU also known as "driving computer", "car computer" and so on. The ECU is equivalent to the "brain" of the car, and controls a number of parameters such as engine ignition, air-fuel ratio, idle speed, and exhaust gas recirculation. It is the core control component of the automobile engine.

Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), General Motors Company (U.S.), Delphi Automotive plc (U.K.), Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd (South Korea), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Alps Electric Co., Ltd., (Japan), Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan)

Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management Market Segment by Type covers:

Powertrain control module

Transmission control module

Central timing module

Body control module

Other

Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report focuses on the Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.From the point of view of use, the ECU is a car-specific microcomputer controller. Like ordinary computers, it consists of microprocessors, memories, input/output interfaces, analog-to-digital converters, and large-scale integrated circuits such as shaping and driving. The main part of the ECU is the microcomputer, and the core component is the CPU.From the current mainstream car enterprise supporting situation, most of the ECU circuit structure is similar, the change of control function mainly depends on the software and the input and output module changes, and there are differences depending on the tasks completed by the control system.The ECU presents different forms depending on the location of the vehicle. In general, the ECU is equipped to the position where it is easiest to implement the functions of the electronic control system, and is designed to best fit the position-based environment.The worldwide market for Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 60400 million US$ in 2023, from 40200 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global ) study.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management market.

