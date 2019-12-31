Glycan sequencing market is generating fresh and huge opportunities because of extensive researches conducted by key players

Glycan Sequencing Market: Overview

Presence of variety of glycosylation hinders elucidation procedures and therefore requires additional orthogonal methods ensuring clarity of glycan profiles. This escalates the application of glycan sequencing by various pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, the variety of sequencing techniques such as liquid chromatography, electrophoresis, and mass spectrometry which involves enzymes like exoglycosidase. Any deformity in glycan structure can cause genetic mutation which may lead to cancer. As a result identification of such glycan sequence becomes crucial which is the prime reason that is promoting the growth of the globalglycan sequencing marketin the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Transparency Market Research report offers a 360-degree analysis of the global glycan sequencing market. The report covers facets such as trending developments, growth drivers, and challenges which might hinder the growth of the market in the projected time frame.

Glycan Sequencing Market: Notable Developments

Currently global glycan sequencing market is experiencing tough competition these days. Which is the result of various research and developments that various players are investing into. Result of advancements in genetics player of glycan sequencing market also looking for technologies that can support their research in an efficient manner. As a result, OEMs are developing solutions such as advanced glycome mapping or DNA mapping equipment enabled with technologies like data visualization.

Looking at the requirements, clinical institutes conducting glycan sequencing are collaborating with technology solution providers to acquire resources that can support their research. This allow the players to stand out.

Cell Biology and Immunology Group, Wageningen University and Research is conducting a study on β-Glucan provides evidence of the importance c-type lectin pathway. The results can open door for pharmaceutical players to understand the defected genome and develop effective drugs for cancer or any other genetic mutation.

Glycan Sequencing Market: Key Drivers

Clinical and Laboratory Studies Drive Major Revenue

There are various known and unknown genetic disorders. . There are cures for known diseases which are prevalent in healthcare market. However, there is much that is unknown when it comes to human DNA which has stimulated researchers to conduct extensive researches. These are extensively using glycan sequencing and is providing revenue generating opportunities for the players. Due to these opportunities the global glycan sequencing market is experiencing an elevated growth.

Glycosylation Pathways Stimulates Growth

Glycosylation is causing major mutation in people across various countries especially in Africa. Disorders such as congenital disorders that generates long sugar chains in the blood affects the metabolism of the patient. These disorders require specific treatment that targets the affected genome responsible for the disorder. Identifying the affected genome is what drives the glycan sequencing market. This helps the healthcare institutes develop precision drugs that can target the disorder causing string of DNA and treat it.

Glycan Sequencing Market: Regional Analysis

There are multiple researches on glycan sequencing that are being conducted in the U.S. for example study on congenital muscular dystrophies by Merck and Co. As a result of these studies, North America is experiencing a major influx of players which is supporting the growth of the region. As a result of these factors, the region is expected to be the dominant region of the global glycan sequencing market in the time frame of 2019 to 2027.

