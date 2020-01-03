The "Powered Surgical Instruments Market Report" further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Powered Surgical Instruments industry. It also gives an extensive study about different market segments and regions.

Powered Surgical Instruments MarketReport 2020 provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

This report studies the global Powered Surgical Instruments Market analyses and researches the Powered Surgical Instruments development status and forecast in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Powered Surgical Instruments is a market of technological devices used to assist in the performance of orthopaedic and neurological surgeries. Product categories of powered surgical instruments include pneumatic large bone equipment, battery/electric large bone equipment, pneumatic small bone equipment, electric small bone equipment and high speed equipment. Surgeons often employ surgical drills, saws, clip appliers and surgical staplers in surgery and RF electrosurgery systems are routinely used to cut and cauterize tissue in nearly all types of surgical procedures.



The global average price of Powered Surgical Instruments is in the decreasing trend, from 1100 USD/Unit in 2013 to 1033 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following years.



The classification of Powered Surgical Instruments includes Electric-powered, Battery-powered and Pneumatic-powered, the proportion of Electric-powered in 2017 is about 53%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.



Powered Surgical Instruments is widely used in Orthopedic, ENT, Cardiothoracic, Neurology and other procedures. The most proportion of Powered Surgical Instruments is in Cardiothoracic, and the proportion in 2017 is 37%. The trend of Cardiothoracic is decreasing.



TheGlobal Powered Surgical Instruments market is valued at 1810 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Powered Surgical Instruments market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Powered Surgical Instruments market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Major Powered Surgical Instruments market competition by top manufacturers:

Stryker

Johnson and Johnson

B. Braun

Medtronic

Conmed

Smith and Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

De Soutter Medical

Pro-Dex

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Powered Surgical Instruments market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Powered Surgical Instruments market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Electric-powered

Battery-powered

Pneumatic-powered

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Orthopedic

ENT

Cardiothoracic

Neurology

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Powered Surgical Instruments market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Powered Surgical Instruments market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Powered Surgical Instruments manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Powered Surgical Instruments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Powered Surgical Instruments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

