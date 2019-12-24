NEWS »»»
The global welding wires market size was valued at USD 9,678.4 Million in 2018 is expected to reach USD 14,636.7 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4%.
The increasing RandD investments for the development of advanced welding technologies is a key factor driving the global welding wires market, saysFortune Business Insightsin a report, titled“Welding Wires Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Metal Inert Gas (MIG) Wire, Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) Wire and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Building and Construction, Oil and Gas and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”
The global welding wires market size was valued at USD 9,678.4 Million in 2018 is expected to reach USD 14,636.7 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4%.
The report provides a comprehensive summary of various aspects of the welding wires market, namely, growth drivers, obstacles, prominent market players, and key industry developments. Moreover, it presents accurate market figures, size, and volume. Along with this, it provides extensive data attributed to the leading segments of the market.
To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click Here
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/welding-consumables-market-101598
As per the report, the welding wires market on the basis of Industry is segmented into automotive, building and construction, oil and gas and others. The building and construction segment is expected to witness high growth by 85% to USD 8 trillion in the coming future owing to the product innovations and technological opportunities in building and construction sector. the welding wires market trends include introduction of drones, 3D scanning, and printing, augmented reality, Building Information Modelling (BIM). In addition, the building and construction industry is growing at a rapid pace with 6% of global GDP, and nearly 8% of GDP from developing countries such as India, leading to growth in shipbuilding, pipe construction and others.
To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click Here
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/welding-consumables-market-101598
Rising Investment in Power Utility Industry Will Aid Growth
The expansion of new energy sources such as smart grids, digital transformation, distributed generation, and wide range of customer-interface technologies is expected to aid the utility sector. This will,in,turn boost the welding wires market shares. The growing improvement in the performance of wind, solar energy sources and grid technologies will create lucrative growth opportunities for the welding wires market revenue. According to the International Trade Administration, Saudi Arabia needs to expand its power generation capacity from 82 GW in 2017 to 160 GW in 2040. The Saudi government companies are expected to invest substantially in the development of new projects along with the replacement of conventional power plants. For instance, the government will make a yearly investment of approximately USD 5 Million in power generation and USD 4 Million in the TandD infrastructure.
The Prominent Companies Operating In The Global Welding Wires Market Include
Request a Sample Copy
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/welding-wires-market-101597
The welding wires market on the basis of type is segmented into metal inert gas (MIG) wire, tungsten inert gas (TIG) wire, and Others. MIG wires segment is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand in the arc welding process. MIG wires are manufactured using various raw materials namely stainless steel, nickel alloy, aluminum, cobalt, and others, providing high tensile strength for the welding process.
Have Any Query?Ask Our Experts
Table of Content:
Continued…!!!
Request for Customization
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/welding-wires-market-101597
Browse Related Reports
Welding MarketSize, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Welding Equipment and Welding Consumables), By Welding Type (Arc Welding, Spot Welding, MIG/TIG Welding, Laser Welding and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building and Construction, Heavy Engineering, Railway and Shipbuilding, Oil and Gas and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Chillers MarketSize, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Screw Chillers, Scroll Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food and Beverages, Plastics, Rubber, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Countertop MarketSize, Share and Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Natural Stone, Engineered Stone, Concrete, Solid Surfaces, Plastic Laminate, Ceramic, Wood), By End-User (Residential, Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Welding Wires MarketSize, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Metal Inert Gas (MIG) Wire, Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) Wire and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Building and Construction, Oil and Gas and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
About us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data
At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email:[email protected]
Website:Fortune Business Insights™
Follow us on
LinkedIn|Twitter|Blogs
Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire
To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Welding Wires Market Size, Share, Revenue And Growth Rate Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights