The global welding wires market size was valued at USD 9,678.4 Million in 2018 is expected to reach USD 14,636.7 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4%.

The increasing RandD investments for the development of advanced welding technologies is a key factor driving the global welding wires market, saysFortune Business Insightsin a report, titled“Welding Wires Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Metal Inert Gas (MIG) Wire, Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) Wire and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Building and Construction, Oil and Gas and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The report provides a comprehensive summary of various aspects of the welding wires market, namely, growth drivers, obstacles, prominent market players, and key industry developments. Moreover, it presents accurate market figures, size, and volume. Along with this, it provides extensive data attributed to the leading segments of the market.

As per the report, the welding wires market on the basis of Industry is segmented into automotive, building and construction, oil and gas and others. The building and construction segment is expected to witness high growth by 85% to USD 8 trillion in the coming future owing to the product innovations and technological opportunities in building and construction sector. the welding wires market trends include introduction of drones, 3D scanning, and printing, augmented reality, Building Information Modelling (BIM). In addition, the building and construction industry is growing at a rapid pace with 6% of global GDP, and nearly 8% of GDP from developing countries such as India, leading to growth in shipbuilding, pipe construction and others.

Rising Investment in Power Utility Industry Will Aid Growth

The expansion of new energy sources such as smart grids, digital transformation, distributed generation, and wide range of customer-interface technologies is expected to aid the utility sector. This will,in,turn boost the welding wires market shares. The growing improvement in the performance of wind, solar energy sources and grid technologies will create lucrative growth opportunities for the welding wires market revenue. According to the International Trade Administration, Saudi Arabia needs to expand its power generation capacity from 82 GW in 2017 to 160 GW in 2040. The Saudi government companies are expected to invest substantially in the development of new projects along with the replacement of conventional power plants. For instance, the government will make a yearly investment of approximately USD 5 Million in power generation and USD 4 Million in the TandD infrastructure.

The Prominent Companies Operating In The Global Welding Wires Market Include

The Lincoln Electric Company

KOBE STEEL, LTD

ESAB

Ador Welding Ltd.

ZULFI WELDING ELECTRODES FACTORY CO. LTD

Kiswel Ltd.

Chosun Welding Co., Ltd.

Gedik Welding

Tianjin Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group International Trading Co., Ltd.

CapillaWelding Materials GmbH

FSH WELDING GROUP

RME MIDDLE EAST FZCO

The welding wires market on the basis of type is segmented into metal inert gas (MIG) wire, tungsten inert gas (TIG) wire, and Others. MIG wires segment is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand in the arc welding process. MIG wires are manufactured using various raw materials namely stainless steel, nickel alloy, aluminum, cobalt, and others, providing high tensile strength for the welding process.

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Key Technological Developments Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Welding Wires Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast 2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Metal Inert Gas (MIG) Wire Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) Wire Others ( SAW Wire, etc.) By Industry (Value) Automotive Building and Construction Oil and Gas Others (Aerospace and Defence, etc.) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued…!!!

