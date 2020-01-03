The medical devices market, which was valued at around US$ 430 billion in 2018, is witnessing rapid evolution due to the integration of various advanced technologies, AI being one of them.

The adoption of AI enabled medical devices have long been heralded as the future of diagnosis and treatment. However, it was only in April 2018, the first medical device, called IDx-DR that can autonomously use AI for the diagnosis of a medical condition, approved by the U.S. FDA. The IDx-DR uses an AI algorithm for the screening of diabetic retinopathy and the results obtained do not require an additional review by a specialized clinician. The AI enabled medical devices ecosystem is on the cusp with the increasing number of product approvals.

It is estimated that around 1 in 3 adults is suffering from multiple chronic conditions (MCCs). The increasing burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, hypertension, etc., is one of the major factors that is increasing healthcare costs worldwide. To bring about an improvement in the quality of life of chronically ill patients and lower healthcare costs are thus some important goals for the healthcare bodies across the globe. AI integrated medical devices help in the efficient and effective monitoring of these conditions. Diabetes is one such condition where the use of AI-based medical devices is increasing.

In 2017, Medtronic launched an AI-based insulin pump the MiniMed 670G system in the U.S. The system automatically delivers baseline level of insulin to stabilize glucose levels continuously. In 2016, the company also launched its Sugar.IQ app, a personal assistant used for the continuous monitoring of glucose levels. The app, which has been developed in collaboration with IBM Watson, uses data from Medtronic’s insulin pumps and CGMs. Machine Learning algorithms that use Guardian Connect CGM’s data have shown 90% accuracy for predicting hypoglycemic events in a 2-hour window period.

Global AI enabled Medical Devices Ecosystem

The AI enabled Medical devices ecosystem is expected to grow with a double digit CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of AI enabled Medical Devices Ecosystem is mainly driven by increasing investments from both established players and start-ups. In April 2019, PathAI, a provider of AI-powered technology for pathology, raised US$ 60 million in a series B funding, which was further increased by an US$ 15 million investment from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck's Global Health Innovation Fund.

Global Artificial Intelligence Enabled Medical Device Market Ecosystem Snapshot

Global Artificial Intelligence Enabled Medical Device Market Segmentation By Application Treatment Diagnosis and Monitoring By Deployment On-premise Cloud By Technology Machine Learning Deep Learning NLP Computer Vision Context Awareness Predictive Analytics Others

