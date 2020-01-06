Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

According to this study on Global “Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market”, a comprehensive investigation on market value assessment, segmentation, volume, situation, production capacity and cost analysis has been conducted during the period from 2019-2023. In addition, the analysis also includes market share depending on the upstream feedstock, downstream demand analysis analysis, usage rate and industry classification. Both primary and secondary data collection methods are used to obtain relevant and verified information in the market. The scope of the study covers various factors affecting the Post-consumer Recycled Plasticss sector, market conditions, regulatory frameworks implemented by government officials, in-depth analysis of historical data, market trends, development of latest and basic technology, emerging innovations, market risk, market development, and existing factors in the field. Challenges taken by the players.

Analysts forecast the global Post-consumer Recycled Plastics market to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the period 2019-2023.

About Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market:

Post-consumer recycled plastics are used, recycled, and re-purposed plastics that are derived from plastic products. Our post-consumer recycled plastics market analysis considers sales from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), and other types. Our analysis also considers the sales of post-consumer recycled plastics in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the PET segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as numerous recyclable PET products will play a significant role in the PET segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global post-consumer recycled plastics market report looks at factors such as increased demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry, lightweight nature and durable properties of recycled plastics, and environment-friendly nature of recycled plastics. However, the low recycling rate of plastics, negative impacts of China's plastic recycling ban, and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastics industry over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H.

MBA Polymers Inc.

SUEZ SA

TerraCycle Inc.

and Veolia.

This report mainly focuses on Post-consumer Recycled Plastics requirements such as definitions, arrangements, applications and industry reviews, product offering discussion, producing forms, pricing evaluations and feed-stock. This report examines the global landscape by assessing the economy, including production costs, drivers and restraints, production, distribution, demand and growth rate over the year.

The Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Report utilizes qualitative and quantitative research techniques to show a competitive landscape for the forecast period, 2019 - 2023. In addition, the report will further incorporate the primary and secondary research techniques to assess, interpret, the segment as well as forecast the total revenue generated by the industry across various regions. Business owners/stakeholders can chalk-out expansion plan by leveraging statistics on market share, size, sale volume, growth rate and return over-invest discussed in the study.

Key aspects covered in Post-consumer Recycled Plastics market by this study

How was the growth trajectory of local markets in the last five years?

Which major aspects of products are drawing high consumer demand?

Which market aspects are speculated to drive the growth of the sector in the near future?

Which market segments are estimated to contribute to a sizeable portion of the market?

How much is the market expected to grow in the forecast period in terms of value and volume?

Which market players are predicted to dominate the global sector in the forecast years?

Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Dynamics:

Market Driver:increased demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry



Market Trend:technological Advances in Plastic Recycling



Market Challenge:stringent government regulations.



Increased demand for recycled plastics from packaging industry



Many industries are adopting green and sustainable solutions, with the increase in awareness about healthy living. Therefore, consumers are using post-consumer recycled post-consumer recycled plastics. Hence, considerable attention is being drawn to plastic recycling. With the growing awareness among consumers about environmental protection, the packaging industry is shifting to the use of post-consumer recycled plastics. In 2016, 40%-45% of the plastics were used by the global packaging industry, which accounted for a major portion of plastics consumption. This demand for recycled plastics from packaging industry will lead to the expansion of the global post-consumer recycled plastics market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



Technological Advances in Plastic Recycling



Heavy machinery that can transform recycled plastics into usable products by sorting waste appropriately is required. Also, artificial intelligence (Al) is contributing to the development of waste recycling techniques. To address the issues associated with plastic recycling. International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) invented a pressure reactor that renders recycling more accessible and sustainable. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.





The research process studies various factors influencing the industry including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical statistics, current market trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

