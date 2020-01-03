Strain Gauges Industry 2020 Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the market.

Strain Gauges Market report provides accurate forecasts by 2023 and experts opinion from credible sources, and the recent RandD development in the industry is also a backbone of the Strain Gauges industry report.

For the help of new participants about the opportunities in 2020 Strain Gauges Market, this report offers a competitive scenario of the Strain Gauges industry with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, challenges, vendor landscape analysis in Electrical Components and Equipment,Capital Goods,Electrical Equipment Sector and so on, is discussed in the report.

Industry researcher project The Strain Gauges market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 4.6% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development of highly sensitive strain gauges.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is a large number of applications of strain gauges in industries.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the emergence of substitutes of strain gauges.

Global Strain Gauges Market: About this market

Strain gauges market analysis considers sales from both force and torque measurement, weighing and lifting equipment, field testing, aerospace and defense, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of strain gauges in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the force and torque measurement segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments in wastewater treatment capacities and biofuel production will play a significant role in the force and torque measurement segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global strain gauges market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for strain gauges or field testing and stress and strain analysis, a large number of applications of strain gauges in industries, and growing demand for medical devices and compatible strain gauges. However, highly fragmented market, lack of expertise to assess stress patterns in small scale industries, and the emergence of substitutes of strain gauges may hamper the growth of the strain gauges industry over the forecast period.

Strain Gauges Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global Strain Gauges Market: Overview

A large number of applications of strain gauges in industries

The torque applied by rotating equipment such as motors, turbines, engines, wheels, and propellers is measured using torque transducers. Torque transducers are equipped with strain gauges. Most of the industrial facilities such as power plants, refineries, steel and cement mills, and automotive plants are equipped with rotating equipment. Thus, growing investments in industrial facilities usually lead to an increase in the demand for torque transducers and strain gauges for the measurement of torque. This increase in the number of applications of strain gauges will lead to the expansion of the overall market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Development of highly sensitive strain gauges

Strain gauges are not suitable for applications that require high sensitivity, as they are designed for industrial application exhibiting low sensitivity. Applications such as robotics exhibit strong demand for highly sensitive strain gauges. This is leading the vendors to introduce strain gauges which are highly sensitive. For instance, MinebeaMitsumi developed a new film to manufacture ultra-high sensitive strain gauge. This film is highly sensitive and has smaller footprints. Moreover, the company believes that this strain gauge can be used in haptic robots or devices and in interface solutions in the automotive industry. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global strain gauges market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global strain gauges market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading strain gauges manufacturers, that include Kyowa Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd., Minebea Mitsumi Inc., Spectris Plc, Tokyo Measuring Instruments Laboratory Co. Ltd., Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Also, the strain gauges market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Strain Gauges market size.

The report splits the global Strain Gauges market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

The Strain Gauges market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Strain Gauges market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios of following key players.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Strain Gauges market space are-

Kyowa Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Spectris Plc, Tokyo Measuring Instruments Laboratory Co. Ltd., and Vishay Precision Group Inc.

The CAGR of each segment in the Strain Gauges market along with the global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Strain Gauges market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributers and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

2020 Influencing Factors of Strain Gauges Market:

Strain Gauges Market Environment:- Government Policies for each products, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Strain Gauges Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, 2020 Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Strain Gauges Market Size:- Global Size, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Global Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Growth, and Growth Rate.

Research objectives of the Strain Gauges market report:

To provide actionable intelligence alongside the market size of various segments.

To detail major factors influencing the 2020 market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).

To determine the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.

To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and the contribution of upcoming market segments.

To track the competitive landscape of the market.

