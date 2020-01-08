Recently published report on Global Rum Market by Orbis Research includes market overview, detailed literature on products, services and overall industry scenario by 2025. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications and key players

This report studies the global market size of Rum in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Rum in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Rum market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Rum is a distilled alcoholic drink made from sugarcane byproducts, such as molasses, or directly from sugarcane juice, by a process of fermentation and distillation. The distillate, a clear liquid, is then usually aged in oak barrels.

The global rum market by rum type is segmented into white, golden, dark, and spiced. The white rum segment is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR in the global rum market over the forecast period owing to rising demand for alcohol beverages among continuous launches of flavored alcoholic drinks. Consumers across the globe are demanding for alcoholic beverages which is pushing the revenue generation of the white rum segment, hence the global rum market in the near future. Furthermore, demand for super and ultra-premium rum has created tremendous opportunities in the global rum market.

By distribution channel, the global rum market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarkets and liquor shops. The liquor shops segment followed by hypermarket/supermarket segment is expected to account for significant market share in the global rum market in the near future.

In 2017, the global Rum market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rum market based on company, product type, application and key regions.



The various contributors involved in the value chain of Rum include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Rum include

Bacardi

Diageo

Pernod Ricard

Admiral Nelson's Rum

William Grant and Sons

Remy Cointreau

Maine Craft Distilling

Lyon Distilling

Westerhall Rums

Cayman Spirits

Hampden Estate Rum Tours

Halewood International

Mount Gay Distilleries

Suntory Holdings

Market Size Split by Type

White

Golden

Dark

Spiced

Market Size Split by Application

Online Channel

Offline Channel



Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central and South America

Brazil

Rest of Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa



Table of Contents



Chapter One: Study Coverage



1.1 Rum Product



1.2 Key Market Segments



1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered



1.4 Market by Type



1.4.1 Global Rum Market Size Growth Rate by Type



1.4.2 White



1.4.3 Golden



1.4.4 Dark



1.4.5 Spiced



1.5 Market by Application



1.5.1 Global Rum Market Size Growth Rate by Application



1.5.2 Online Channel



1.5.3 Offline Channel



1.6 Study Objectives



1.7 Years Considered



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



2.1 Global Rum Market Size



2.1.1 Global Rum Revenue 2016-2025



2.1.2 Global Rum Sales 2016-2025



2.2 Rum Growth Rate by Regions



2.2.1 Global Rum Sales by Regions



2.2.2 Global Rum Revenue by Regions



Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers



3.1 Rum Sales by Manufacturers



3.1.1 Rum Sales by Manufacturers



3.1.2 Rum Sales Market Share by Manufacturers



3.1.3 Global Rum Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)



3.2 Rum Revenue by Manufacturers



3.2.1 Rum Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)



3.2.2 Rum Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)



3.3 Rum Price by Manufacturers



3.4 Rum Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types



3.4.1 Rum Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters



3.4.2 Manufacturers Rum Product Category



3.4.3 Date of International



