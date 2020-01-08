NEWS »»»
Recently published report on Global Rum Market by Orbis Research includes market overview, detailed literature on products, services and overall industry scenario by 2025. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications and key players
This report studies the global market size of Rum in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Rum in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Rum market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Rum is a distilled alcoholic drink made from sugarcane byproducts, such as molasses, or directly from sugarcane juice, by a process of fermentation and distillation. The distillate, a clear liquid, is then usually aged in oak barrels.
The global rum market by rum type is segmented into white, golden, dark, and spiced. The white rum segment is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR in the global rum market over the forecast period owing to rising demand for alcohol beverages among continuous launches of flavored alcoholic drinks. Consumers across the globe are demanding for alcoholic beverages which is pushing the revenue generation of the white rum segment, hence the global rum market in the near future. Furthermore, demand for super and ultra-premium rum has created tremendous opportunities in the global rum market.
By distribution channel, the global rum market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarkets and liquor shops. The liquor shops segment followed by hypermarket/supermarket segment is expected to account for significant market share in the global rum market in the near future.
In 2017, the global Rum market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rum market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Rum include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Rum include
Bacardi
Diageo
Pernod Ricard
Admiral Nelson's Rum
William Grant and Sons
Remy Cointreau
Maine Craft Distilling
Lyon Distilling
Westerhall Rums
Cayman Spirits
Hampden Estate Rum Tours
Halewood International
Mount Gay Distilleries
Suntory Holdings
Market Size Split by Type
White
Golden
Dark
Spiced
Market Size Split by Application
Online Channel
Offline Channel
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central and South America
Brazil
Rest of Central and South America
Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Rum Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Rum Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 White
1.4.3 Golden
1.4.4 Dark
1.4.5 Spiced
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Rum Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Online Channel
1.5.3 Offline Channel
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Rum Market Size
2.1.1 Global Rum Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Rum Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Rum Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Rum Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Rum Revenue by Regions
Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Rum Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Rum Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Rum Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Rum Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Rum Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Rum Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Rum Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Rum Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Rum Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Rum Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Rum Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International
