The bike-sharing system is a service in which bikes are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free. The many of the bike-sharing systems allow people to borrow a bike from a dock and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. In these systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks.

Major Players in this Report Include,

Jump Bikes (United States), Citi Bike (United States), Nextbike (Germany), Lime (United States), Capital Bikeshare (United States), Call a bike (Germany), Blue Bikes (United States), Mobike (China), Hellobike (China) and Santander Cycles (United Kingdom)

Market Drivers

Rising Smartphone Penetration Worldwide

Increasing Youth Population

Growth in the Internet of Things (IoT)

Market Trend

Advancements in the Navigation Technologies

Restraints

Continuous Maintenance of the Bikes

Opportunities

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

Increasing Middle-Class Population in Developing Countries

The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:

by Type (Conventional Bike, E-Bike), Application (Government, Enterprises, Others), Sharing Model (Station-Based/ Dock Based, Dockless/ Free Floating, Hybrid Bike Sharing), Time Period (Short Term, Long Term)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

