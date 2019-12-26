Top Players in C4ISR Market are Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems, Thales, Leonardo, Elbit Systems, and Northrop Grumman, Saab, General Dynamic, Kratos Defence and Security Solutions, Serco Inc., ManTech International Corporation, Harris Corporation, Rheinmetall Defence

Increasing shift towards an online platform to fuel demand in the global C4ISR market. The market has been witnessing the development of new technology. Fortune Business Insights has announced publishing of a report, titled “C4ISR Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2019-2026”.

“Key players are expected to emphasize integrating Artificial Intelligence in the system. This is anticipated to propel the growth in the global C4ISR market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

BAE Systems

Thales

Leonardo

Elbit Systems

and Northrop Grumman

Saab

General Dynamic

Kratos Defence and Security Solutions

Serco Inc.

ManTech International Corporation

Harris Corporation

Rheinmetall Defence

Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global C4ISR market.

Regional Analysis:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

The report also offers insights into the key players operating in the global C4ISR market.

Major Table of Content for C4ISR Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global C4ISR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 North America C4ISR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Europe C4ISR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Asia Pacific C4ISR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Middle East and Africa C4ISR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Latin America C4ISR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

