Rapid technological advancements taking place in the market to enable growth in the globalMechanical Sealsmarket. The inflow of new entrants in the market is leading to the development of innovative technology. Recently Fortune Business Insights published a report, titled Mechanical Seals. As stated in the report in 2017, the global Mechanical Seals market was worth US$ Mechanical Seals.

As per the report, North America held a significant share in the global Mechanical Seals market in 2017. The region is anticipated to expand during the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the high presence of developers in the region, the market is expected to witness an increase in the growth rate. Besides this, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness impressive growth. The growth witnessed is attributable to rising digitalization in nations such as India and China.

Discovery of new oil wells is likely to fuel the demand in the global market. Moreover, clinical studies taking place to increase the productivity of existing wells is expected to drive the market.

On the flip side, high cost associated with machinery and lack of skilled professionals are certain factors that may hamper the growth in the global Mechanical Seals market.

Segmentation

1. By Type

Pusher and non-pusher

Balanced and Unbalanced

Conventional

Cartridge type

2. By End-Use Industry

Metals and Mining

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Aerospace

Marine

Construction

Manufacturing

Others (Chemicals, etc.)

3. By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The report also classifies leading players of the market. Besides this, the report offers innovative strategies to succeed in the market. All the information gathered is from reliable primary and secondary source. The analysis conducted is based on industry-leading tools and techniques. Some of the organizations operating in the global Mechanical Seals market are Mechanical Seals.

Key Market Driver

Increasing demand for strong and efficient seals for zero or minimal leakages in the machine is the primary reason that is driving the growth of the mechanical seals.

Growth in mechanical and industrial sectors across the globe.

Key Market Restraint

High initial investment and requirement of extra space as compared with other seals in a machine for installation are hindering the growth of the market.

Major Table of Content For Mechanical Seals Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Mechanical Seals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Mechanical Seals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Mechanical Seals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Mechanical Seals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Seals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Mechanical Seals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

