Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: Manufacturer Detail

Cytec Industries

Toray Industries

SGL-Group

Hexcel

Teijin

Mitsubishi Rayon

Hyosung

Plasan Carbon Composites

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic is a high-strength composite material that is light in weight. This makes it suited for use in several industries including aerospace and defense, wind energy, automobile, sports equipment, marine, civil, and molding. Carbon fiber is also becoming the material of choice for making laptops, tripods, sport racquet frames, and stringent instrument frameworks. Carbon fiber consists of high-strength crystalline filaments of a few microns of carbon atoms.

The carbon fiber reinforced plastic market is growing at a significant pace mainly due to its growing demand in industries such as aerospace and automotive. While aerospace is the largest end-user industry for the carbon fiber reinforced plastics market, automotive is growing at the highest pace. Europe and North America are the key markets for carbon fiber reinforced plastics.

The global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

This report focuses on Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by Types:

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by Applications:

Aerospace And Defense

Wind Energy

Automobile

Manufacture

Marine

Others

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic

1.1 Definition of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic

1.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue Analysis

4.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Regions

5.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Production

5.3.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Import and Export

5.4 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Production

5.4.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Import and Export

5.5 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Production

5.5.2 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Import and Export

5.6 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Production

5.6.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Import and Export

5.8 India Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Production

5.8.2 India Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Import and Export

6 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Production by Type

6.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Type

6.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Price by Type

7 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

8 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

9.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.3 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.4 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.6 India Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Forecast 2020-2025

9.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Many More Chapters

