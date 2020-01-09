The Passenger Information System market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years & discussion of the key vendors.

Passenger Information System Description :-

The Passenger Information System, PIS, is the operating tool responsible for providing, at any time, visual and audio information to passengers at stations and transfer facilities, both automatically or programmed manually.

TopCompany Coverageof Passenger Information System market:

EKE-Electronics

Teleste Corporation

Atos SE

Televic Group

SAIRA Electronics

AMiT

Indra

Thales Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Toyo Denki

Neusoft

Potevio

Sunwin Intelligent

Beijing Century Real Technology

GLARUN TECHNOLOGY

Shenzhen Beihai Rail Transit Technology

Contron

Passenger Information System Market byProduct Type Coverage:

LCD Display System

LED Display System

Others

Passenger Information System Market byApplication Coverage:

Metro

Train

Airplane

Others

Global Passenger Information System MarketRegion Coverage:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the scope Of the Passenger Information System Market Report?

Passenger Information Systems are one of the most important elements of contemporary public transport. They significantly increase the travelling comfort for passengers, enabling them to obtain information needed to feel comfortable while travelling. The information for passengers is displayed both on-board, at railway stations, hubs, stops and on platforms. It is mainly shown by electronic information displays of various types and dimensions and audio information devices, which are controlled by specialized devices (auto computers) or directly by computers (stationary solutions) that are based on information obtained from the relevant databases. Visual information in vehicles is provided by electronic direction boards installed in the front of vehicles, on their sides, in the rear and inside. Depending on the needed resolution and the available installation place, displays with different dimensions are used.

PIS is an integrated system. PIS manufacturers not only provide equipment to customers, but also offer designation and consultancy services to their customers. Actually, a PIS project usually last for a period of two-three years, which is related with transportations’ project scheme.

The global Passenger Information System market is valued at 990 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1710 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Passenger Information System.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Passenger Information System market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Passenger Information System market by product type and applications/end industries.

What are the key segments in the Passenger Information System Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Region

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

