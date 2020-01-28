January 28, 2020 - Lisa Rangel, Founder & Managing Director of one of the top executive resume writing services, Chameleon Resumes LLC, is celebrating her one-year anniversary as a member of the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only organization for senior leaders to publish original content, connect and excel.

“We are so pleased to have Lisa Rangel entering year two as a member of Forbes Coaches Council," said Scott Gerber, founder and CEO of Forbes Councils. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world, and Rangel is an important part of that community.”

As Rangel states, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the Forbes community and have the opportunity to share my expertise in such a positive way with others. Being a part of Forbes Councils has helped me reach more executive job seekers and give them hope that their dream job is within their reach. Achieving this is very doable with focus and the right plan. It has been an honor to serve the job seeking community on a larger scale, thanks to Forbes Councils.”

For more information stop by https://chameleonresumes.com/ and also read Rangel’s latest article for Forbes Councils – Top 10 New Resume Tactics Executives Should Be Using in 2020 - https://tinyurl.com/sax2srf.

For media interviews contact Publicist Diana Ennen at [email protected].

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

More information is available at forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT CHAMELEON RESUMES

Chameleon Resumes LLC, https://chameleonresumes.com/ is a premier executive resume writing and job landing consulting firm started in 2009 by Lisa Rangel, a 13-year executive recruiter and graduate of Cornell University. Lisa has assembled the best master resume writing, recruiting and human resources experts to devise a clear strategy and execution plan for executive clients to see success faster than on their own. Lisa is also a paid moderator for LinkedIn’s Premium Career Group, which has 1,300,000+ members. She has been featured in Fortune, Inc., CNN Business, Fast Company, Business Insider, Forbes, LinkedIn, CNBC, Time Money, BBC, Newsweek, Crain's New York, Chicago Tribune, eFinancialCareers, CIO Magazine, Monster, US News & World Report, Good Morning America, Fox Business News, New York Post, and other reputable media outlets. Rangel has authored 16 career resources.

