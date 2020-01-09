The Colorectal Cancer Screening Market report offers insights into the latest trends. It summarizes key aspects of the market, with focus on leading key players, areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions, and applications.

The stool-based test segment is expected to acquire a significant percentage of globalcolorectal cancer screening marketshare during the forecast period. This is because patients prefer it more due to its cost-effective nature and hassle-free procedure. It is hence, used the most as a primary screening test. This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Test Type (Stool-based tests, Colonoscopy, CT Colonography, Flexible Sigmoidoscopy, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Diagnostic Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

Leading Players operating in the Colorectal Cancer Screening Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Exact Sciences Corp.

Eiken Chemical

Alere Inc

Hemosure

Epigenomics AG

Clinical Genomics

Novigenix SA

Beckman Coulter

Quidel Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Abbott

Other key market players

Increasing Patient Pool and Rising Research and Development to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global colorectal cancer screening market is geographically divided by Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Out of these, North America is anticipated to lead the global colorectal cancer screening market in the forthcoming years. The growth is attributed to a rise in the demand for molecular diagnosis techniques as well as the growing guidelines put forth by the government for diagnosis. The American Cancer Society declared that approximately 44,180 new cases of rectal cancer and 101,420 cases of colon cancer are projected to be diagnosed in the U.S. in the year 2019. It will, in turn, impact the global colorectal cancer screening market growth positively in the coming years. The colorectal cancer screening market in Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit an astonishingly high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the investment of huge sums in research and development activities by key market players, growing patient pool of colorectal cancer, and increasing awareness programs regarding this disease.

Market Segmentation:

By Test Type

Stool-based tests

Colonoscopy

CT Colonography

Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Colorectal Cancer Screening Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Colorectal Cancer Screening Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Colorectal Cancer Screening Market growth?

