The global interventional radiology market size was valued at USD 17,330 million in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Interventional radiology is also known as vascular and interventional radiology (VIR).

Interventional radiology market has been growing modestly and expected to exceed $24 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The global interventional radiology market has witnessed a significant growth due to technological advancement, cohesive government and reimbursement policies. The Global Interventional Radiology Market is segmented on the basis of diagnostic modalities, by application, by procedure and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Emergence of cloud-based medical imaging is seen as an opportunity in the global interventional radiology market. Cloud-based medical imaging informatics is one of the cost-effective and flexible solutions available in the industry. Medical imaging systems using cloud computing paradigm are in trend owing to its economies of scale, pay per use model, maintenance cost reduction, ease of information sharing and so on. Decreasing human error makes cloud-based imaging system a key solution for health IT infrastructure and diagnosis. Implementation of a cloud-based solution not only lowers the cost across an entire healthcare organization but also reduces the budget for other necessities. The future of medical imaging informatics is firmly tied to the cloud. As population globally has been forwarding towards the innovator stage, healthcare industry also evolved around greater data usability and interoperability in healthcare.”

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is the leading market. The market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. North American market is driven by high healthcare spending, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, presence of most of the major companies such as GE healthcare, Hologic, Philips, reimbursement policies, technological advancement and adoption of hybrid operating rooms and minimally invasive surgeries. Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute highest into the growth of interventional radiology and expected to exceed $8.2 billion by 2023 followed by North America. Asia-Pacific is growing impressively at the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period due to robust contribution from China, India and Korea.

