This report studies the canned tuna and sardines, canned tuna and sardines are tuna and sardines which have been processed, sealed in an airtight container such as a sealed tin can, and subjected to heat.Growing disposable incomes in emerging markets, increasing desire for convenience and Growing development of aquaculture technologies, Health benefits associated with the consumption of Canned Tuna and Sardines are considered as some of the primary growth factors for this market.

The leading vendors in the market are Dongwon Group, Bumble Bee Foods, Thai Union Group (TUF), Crown Prince, Inc., Natural Sea, Wild Planet, American Tuna, Century Pacific Food, Frinsa del Noroeste, Hagoromo and etc. Big players occupied most of the market share, while there are also numerous small local vendors presented in each region, which make the Canned Tuna and Sardines market highly competitive among small players. In 2017, top 3 vendors (Dongwon, Century Pacific Food and Thai Union Group) totally occupied about 47.5% market share, based on sales revenue.

According to this study, over the next five years the Canned Tuna and Sardines market will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13600 million by 2024, from US$ 10300 million in 2019.

Canned Tuna and Sardinesmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Dongwon

Bumble Bee Foods

Thai Union Group (TUF)

Crown PrinceInc.

Natural Sea

Wild Planet

American Tuna

Century Pacific Food

Frinsa del Noroeste

Hagoromo

Bolton group

Grupo Calvo

Camil Alimentos

Goody

Al Alali

Canned Tuna and SardinesProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Canned Tuna and Sardines consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Canned Tuna and Sardines market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Canned Tuna and Sardines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Canned Tuna and Sardines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Canned Tuna and Sardines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Canned Tuna and Sardines marketis primarily split into:

Canned Tuna

Canned Sardines

By the end users/application, Canned Tuna and Sardines marketreport coversthe following segments:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

2020-2024 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Canned Tuna and Sardines Segment by Type

2.3 Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Canned Tuna and Sardines Segment by Application

2.5 Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)



3 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines by Players

3.1 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Sales by Players (2016-2019)

3.1.2 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.2 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Revenue by Players (2016-2019)

3.2.2 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.3 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Canned Tuna and Sardines Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion



4 Canned Tuna and Sardines by Regions

4.1 Canned Tuna and Sardines by Regions

4.1.1 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Canned Tuna and Sardines Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption Growth



5 Americas

5.1 Americas Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Canned Tuna and Sardines Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries



6 APAC

6.1 APAC Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Canned Tuna and Sardines Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Canned Tuna and Sardines Consumption by Application

And Many More…

