Diabetic Neuropathy Market by Top International Players Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Global, Akorn, Inc, Abbott, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma GmbH, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., Astellas Pharma US Forecast to 2026
The increasing cases of diabetes across the globe is projected to propel the global diabetic neuropathy market during 2019-2026. Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Diabetic Neuropathy Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Peripheral, Proximal, Autonomic, Focal), By Drug Class (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Antisiezure Drugs, Opioid Drugs, Anti-depressants), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And Geography Forecast Till 2026,” states that various factors such as urbanization, change in the genetic compositions, and increasing sedentary lifestyle have increased the incidence of cardiovascular diseases and cases of obesity. These factors are likely to boost the global diabetic neuropathy market during the forecast period.
Highlights of the Report:
Key Players Operating in The Diabetic Neuropathy Market Include:
Development of New Treatment Options is Likely to Enable North America to Dominate
Geographically, the global diabetic neuropathy market is divided into Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these regions, in 2018, North America held the largest share in the global diabetic neuropathy market. This is mainly because of the increasing investment in research and development initiatives for the development of new treatment options and an increasing number of diabetes cases. Asia Pacific is projected to trail the North America market, but exhibit a higher CAGR by the end of 2026. This is because of the rise in the awareness towards treatment and diagnosis of neuropathy, combined with an increasing number of cases of diabetes and other similar disorders.
Prominent Companies Are Launching Products to Strengthen their Position in the Market
Endexx Corporation, a provider of phytonutrient-based nutritional products, announced the company’s investment in EcoHealth Neuropathy, Inc., a healthcare organization based in Arizona, in September 2018. The investment took place for launching clinical and technology propelled management of neuropathies like diabetic neuropathy. FDA approved LYRICA CR (pregabalin) extended-release tablets CV in October 2017, for the management of postherpetic neuralgia and for the once-daily therapy of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Even before that, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, a global pharmaceutical company, announced the Phase 3 administration of pain treatment of mirogabalin with the code of DS-5565 in February 2015. Its sole purpose was to manage diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.
