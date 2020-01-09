The Urinary Catheter Market report is based on research on the subject primarily focusing on growth drivers, restraints, that will help vendors see a clear vision of the future market. It enlists the names of market players and strategies adopted by them to earn high market revenue in the forecast period.

The globalurinary catheter marketsize is poised to touch USD 4.18 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of urinary continence is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market. Urinary incontinence refers to involuntary leakage of urine and is observed to be more prevalent in female as compared to the male population of the world. For example, the National Association for Incontinence reports that currently, one in four women over the age 18 experiences an episodes of leaking urine involuntarily. Since the prevalence is rising at a faster pace, the demand for urological catheters is likely to surge in the coming decade.

The report covers:

Global Urinary Catheter Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends and manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/urinary-catheter-market-101665

Leading Players operating in the Urinary Catheter Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Amsino International, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

ConvaTec Group PLC

Coloplast A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical Inc.

BD

Hollister Incorporated

Europe to Hold Leading Position; North America to Showcase High CAGR

With a revenue of generation of 1.08 billion in 2018, Europe is projected to dominate the global Urinary Catheter Market share till 2026. This is mainly because of high incidence of urinary disorders among the geriatric population in the region. Advancements in treating urological diseases will be the major factor driving the market in North America. In Asia-Pacific, the market will grow as a result of increasing awareness regarding urinary incontinence and its treatment. Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America will grow at a lower rate due to low awareness levels about urological disorders.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Healthcare Overview- For Key Countries

Disease Prevalence Selective Diseases such as Urinary Incontinence, BPH, etc. For Key Countries, 2018

Technological Developments in Urinary Catheters

Pricing Analysis By Major Companies/Brands

Key Industry Developments Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions Global Urinary Catheter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product Indwelling Catheters Intermittent Catheters External Catheters

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Gender Male Female

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User Hospitals Age Care Centers Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



North America Urinary Catheter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product Indwelling Catheters Intermittent Catheters External Catheters

Market Analysis By Application Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Gender Male Female

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User Hospitals Age Care Centers Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country S. Canada



Europe Urinary Catheter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product Indwelling Catheters Intermittent Catheters External Catheters

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Gender Male Female

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User Hospitals Age Care Centers Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country/Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia pacific Urinary Catheter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product Indwelling Catheters Intermittent Catheters External Catheters

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Gender Male Female

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User Hospitals Age Care Centers Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Continued...

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/urinary-catheter-market-101665

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Urinary Catheter Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Urinary Catheter Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

More Trending Topics From Fortune Business [email protected]

Hip Replacement Market to reach USD 10.51 Billion by 2026, Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis to Boost Market, Predicts Fortune Business Insights

Vaccines Market to Reach USD 93.08 billion by 2026, Approval For DENGVAXIA by USFDA to Spur Sales Opportunities, says Fortune Business Insights

Contact Lenses Market to reach USD 12.05 Billion by 2026; Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin|Twitter|BLogs

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit The Urinary Catheter Market should see a stand-out year in 2020 | Fortune Business Insights(TM)