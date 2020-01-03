Global Sinusitis treatment drugs Industry is set to experience sluggish market growth with CAGR of 3.3% between 2020-2025. North America currently spearheads the regional segment for sinusitis treatment drugs market

The market growth is driven by key factors such as rise in number of smoker’s worldwide and increasing air pollution both are causative agent for occurrence of sinusitis

Sinusitis is the inflammation and swelling of the tissues lining the sinuses, in healthy conditions they are filled with air and when they are blocked with mucus it leads to either bacterial or fungal infection. Effective treatment regimen can be determined only on the accurate and precise diagnosis of the clinical manifestations occurring in a sinusitis infection. Omalizumab, OPN-375 and acetyl cysteine are currently under phase III clinical trial investigation studies to evaluate its therapeutic efficacy in treating sinusitis infection.

Therapy segments consists of antibiotics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, decongestant and mucolytic and nasal irrigation. The antibiotic segment is further categorized as penicillin/ B-lactamase inhibitors combination, cephalosporin, macrolides and quinolones etc. Decongestant and mucolytic comprises of corticosteroids, antihistamines, a1 receptor agonist and imidazoline derivatives. Decongestant and mucolytics are dominating the therapy segment owing to its ability to provide immediate symptomatic relief in all types of sinusitis infection.

Corticosteroids such as budesonide and fluticasone nasal sprays are widely employed in giving immediate relief in allergic rhinosinusitis. Antihistamines and imidazoline derivatives are primarily used as adjunctive therapy in combination with first line antibitoics (Penicillin/B lactamase inhibitors, cephalosporin) or second line antibiotic therapy such as (macrolide, quinolones).

North America in 2018, held a market share of 34.65% and will be dominating the regional segment owing to rising prevalence of viral sinusitis and presence of major players such as Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Inc. etc. Europe is in the 2nd position on account of the strategic partnership between academic research institutes and major pharmaceutical players for the formulation and development of medicines employed for the treatment of sinusitis infection. European Medical Agency (EMA), is working diligently for the effective implementation of antibiotic stewardship. Asia Pacific is keen to project impressive growth during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of acute bacterial sinusitis infection and developing healthcare infrastructure.

The pharmaceutical companies manufacturing drugs used in the treatment of sinusitis are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithkline, Plc. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi SA., Sandoz International GmbH, Merck and Co., Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Key Segments of the sinusitis treatment drugs market

By Therapy, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Antibiotics

NSAIDS

Decongestant and Mucolytic

Nasal Irrigation

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America S. Canada

Europe K. Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC Rest of MEA



