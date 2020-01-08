Global Distributed Power Generation Market Report is a pro and comprehensive analysis on the Distributed Power Generation sector which highlights the key trends and market drivers in the present scenario and offers on-the-ground insights (2020-2023).

Global "Distributed Power Generation Market" gives exceptional analysis of industry over the time period of 2020-2023. The analysis states all the factors affecting the growth of the Distributed Power Generation market, highlighting the industry peers, growth, latest trends, market size, current and future growth analysis with up to date information.

Get a sample copy of the report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12343406

TopManufacturersListed inthe Distributed Power Generation Market Report are:

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Siemens AG

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Corporation

Capstone

Schneider Electric SE

Ansaldo Energia

Fuelcell Energy

Bloom Energy

Flexenergy

The global distributed power generation market is likely to grow at a significant rate, owing to the evolving landscape, in terms of innovations in technology and business models, government policies, and greater need for energy security, resiliency and reduction in green-house gases emissions. The demand for electricity is growing on account of expanding commercial and industrial establishments, and increasing usage of electrical appliances. Globally, the governments have focused on implementation of energy efficiency measures and promote renewable energy generation in order to tackle the issue of climate change. The distributed power generation has multiple benefits in comparison to centralized power generation, which include operational and strategic benefits. One of the most important benefits of distributed power generation is its remarkably better power efficiency, which results from offsetting of transmission and distribution losses. Moreover, improvement in grid infrastructure and decline in cost of solar power generation has provided a big impetus to distributed power generation globally. Europe dominated the global market for distributed power generation, however, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to display a higher CAGR during 2018-2023 (henceforth referred to as the forecast period).

Declining Cost of Solar Power Drive the Market

Globally, the drop in the cost of solar power generation is a big boost for distributed power generation system. The governments across the globe have focused on building solar power infrastructure in order to promote clean energy generation. The technological advancements and policy-level support from governments across the globe have improved the economic viability of solar power. Moreover, the development of energy storage technology has favored the case of solar energy. The solar power plants can be developed at power consumption centers and integrated with the grid network, which can reduce the requirements of centralized power systems. The development of such distributed power systems can improve the resiliency of electricity grid network. The cost of solar power is expected to reduce further in the near future, which is expected to provide a big thrust to the distributed power generation market during the forecast period.

On-grid Deployment - Major Market

The on-grid deployment of distributed power generation on account of improved grid infrastructure and benefits associated with grid integrated distributed power generation systems. With development of on-grid distributed power generation systems, the power trading can be made feasible, which is a big boost for the power sector. Moreover, the load balancing on the grid and demand response related issues can be addressed efficiently. Therefore, on account of benefits associated with on-grid systems, the deployment of on-grid distributed power generation has major share in the global distributed power generation market.

Europe to Dominate the Market Growth

The European region is expected to dominate the market, owing to increasing focus on upgradation of power infrastructure. The governments of European countries have taken holistic approach in tackling climate change related issues, which has led to reduction in the usage of fossil fuel and nuclear power generation. The development of distributed power generation in Europe can bridge the gap created by reduction of centralized conventional power plants.

Key Developments in the Market

January 2018: Rensource, a Lagos-based distributed energy provider raised USD 3.5 million financing to grow its power-as-a-service renewable energy business by expanding across Nigeria.

January 2018: Three 6F.01 gas turbines form GE Power have started commercial operation at Huaneng Guilin Gas Distributed Energy Project in Guilin, China.

January 2018: MHPS received first order for integrated fuel cell and gas turbine hybrid power generation system for installation at the Marunouchi Building, located near Tokyo Station.

Enquire beforePurchasingthis report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12343406

Reasons to Purchase the Distributed Power Generation Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Buy this report (Price4250USD for single user license) at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12343406

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023

3.3 Recent Trends and Developments

3.4 Electricity Generation and Consumption

3.5 Government Policies, Regulations, and Targets

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

7. Global Distributed Power Generation Market Analysis, by Technology

7.1 Solar PV

7.1.1 Introduction

7.1.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023

7.1.3 Price Trend Analysis

7.2 Wind

7.2.1 Introduction

7.2.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023

7.2.3 Price Trend Analysis

7.3 Fuel Cell

7.3.1 Introduction

7.3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023

7.3.3 Price Trend Analysis

7.4 Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems

7.4.1 Introduction

7.4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023

7.4.3 Price Trend Analysis

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Introduction

7.5.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023

8. Global Distributed Power Generation Market Analysis, by Deployment (Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023)

8.1 On-Grid

8.2 Off-Grid

9. Global Distributed Power Generation Market Analysis, by Markets Served (Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023)

9.1 Residential

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Industrial

10. Global Distributed Power Generation Market Analysis, by Geography (Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023)

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

10.5 South America

11. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Business Segmentation, Financial Analysis**, Recent Developments and Analyst View)

11.1 General Electric Company

11.2 Schneider Electric SE

11.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

11.4 Siemens AG

11.5 Caterpillar Inc.

11.6 Cummins Inc.

11.7 Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST)

11.8 Ansaldo Energia SpA

11.9 Fuelcell Energy, Inc.

11.10 Bloom Energy

11.11 Flexenergy

(*List of companies is not exhaustive. Please let us know if you are interested in any company profile)

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

13. Appendix

13.1 Disclaimer

(**Subject to availability on public domain)

About us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email:[email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807/UK +44 203 239 8187

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Distributed Power Generation Market Size, Share 2020| Key Manufacturers, Regions, Production Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2020-2023