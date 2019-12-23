Medical Marijuana Market analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

Global “Medical Marijuana Market” research report 2020 is a professional study on the current state of Medical Marijuana Industry. The report serves key information about the industry, current situation and upcoming market condition, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The study reveals the market trends and the size of each separate segment within the market. The focused study uncovers the major aspects like drivers, restraints, on industry development patterns, scope, qualities, shortcomings, and openings.

The Global Medical Marijuana market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of over 24% with revenue USD 22.33 billion” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 23.67%" by the end of 2024.

About Medical Marijuana Market:

Medical Marijuana Market analysis considers sales from chronic pain, nausea, and other applications. Our study also finds the sales of medical marijuana in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the chronic pain segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high prevalence of chronic pain among adults in the US will play a significant role in the chronic pain segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global medical marijuana market report looks at factors such as the rising number of product launches, an increasing number of medical marijuana dispensaries, and plans to increase production and availability of medical marijuana by governments. However, side effects associated with inappropriate use of medical marijuana, accessibility issues and high price associated with medical marijuana, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the medical marijuana industry over the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION:

Chronic pain

Nausea

Others

Market Dynamics of Medical Marijuana Industry:

Driver: Plans To Increase The Production And Availability Of Medical Marijuana By Governments.



Trend: Increase In Funding For Research And Production Of Medical Marijuana



Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Side Effects Associated With The Inappropriate Use Of Medical Marijuana.



Increase production and availability of medical marijuana by governments



The increasing demand for marijuana from dispensaries and patients for medical applications is encouraging marijuana growers and government organizations to improve access to legal marijuana for medical research. This is encouraging various governments such as the US government to issue plans to legalize the production of marijuana and expand the number of entities that are certified to grow marijuana plants. This will allow users to place orders for medical marijuana products. Thus, the plans to increase the production and availability of medical marijuana by governments will lead to the expansion of the global medical marijuana market at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period.



Increase in funding for research and production of medical marijuana



The legalization of medical marijuana in many countries has provided vendors with opportunities to find new medicinal uses of marijuana. Government organizations in many countries are focusing on funding research on medical marijuana. Some of the vendors are also receiving funds for expanding the production of medical marijuana. For instance, the Department of Health in Australia announced funding for research on the use of marijuana to help cancer patients. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.





Some Key Players of Global Medical Marijuana Market Are:

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cannabis Sativa Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp.

Cronos Group Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

mCig Inc.

Medical Marijuana Inc.

United Cannabis Corp.

and Vivo Cannabis Inc.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Medical Marijuana market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Medical Marijuana Market by means of region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

North America was the largest market for medical marijuana in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Governments are taking initiatives to legalize medical marijuana. Moreover, medical marijuana dispensaries are expanding their presence into new locations in the region. Furthermore, vendors are focusing on new product launches. These factors will contribute to the medical marijuana market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Over 57% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets of the medical marijuana market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the overall market.

The Medical Marijuana market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global medical marijuana market is fragmented. robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical marijuana manufacturers, that include Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Sativa Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, mCig Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., United Cannabis Corp., and Vivo Cannabis Inc.Also, the medical marijuana market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Research Objectives of Medical Marijuana Market Report:

To analyze the Medical Marijuana consumption (Value and Volume), product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Medical Marijuana market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Medical Marijuana manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Marijuana market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Medical Marijuana Market Report 2020-2024:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value chain analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market outlook



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



•Market segmentation by application



•Comparison by application



•Chronic pain - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Nausea - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by application



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Increasing number of awareness campaigns



•Launch of medical marijuana education programs



•Increase in funding for research and production of medical marijuana



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Aphria Inc.



•Aurora Cannabis Inc.



•Cannabis Sativa Inc.



•Canopy Growth Corp.



•Cronos Group Inc.



•GW Pharmaceuticals Plc



•mCig Inc.



•Medical Marijuana Inc.



•United Cannabis Corp.



•Vivo Cannabis Inc.



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE





