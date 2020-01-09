The Automotive Tinting Film market report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to be enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

Summary of Automotive Textiles Market: -

Automotive textile includes all type of textile components e.g. fibers, filaments, yarns and the fabric used in automobiles. These textiles is widely used in automotive industry right from light weight vehicles to a heavy truck or duty vehicles.Asia Pacific automotive textiles market accounted for over 42.5% of global demand in 2017. China governed the regional market followed by Japan. China, Australia, Japan, and South East Asian countries are expected to witness fair growth in the automotive textiles consumption over the forecast period.The global Automotive Textiles market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

TopManufacturers/Key-players

Trevira

DuPont

Sage Automotive Interiors

Baltex

Reliance

Auto Textile S.A.

Global Safety Textiles

SMS Auto Fabrics

Autoliv

Lear Corporation

Johnson Controls

Acme Mills

Aunde

Borgers

Toyota Boshoku

International Textile Group

Autotech Nonwovens

Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.

ASGLAWO Technofibre

CMI-Enterprises

On the basis ofProduct Type,we research the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate, primarily split into: -

Woven

Nonwoven

Composites

For theend users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive Textiles market for each application, including: -

Upholstery

Tires

Safety Devices

Engine Components

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Textiles in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Automotive Textiles in these regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Textiles:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Textiles market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end-user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Textiles market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Automotive Textiles companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Automotive Textiles submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Textiles Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Textiles Production

2.1.1 Global Automotive Textiles Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Textiles Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Automotive Textiles Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Automotive Textiles Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Automotive Textiles Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Textiles Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution



3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Textiles Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Textiles Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Textiles Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.2.2 Automotive Textiles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.3 Automotive Textiles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Automotive Textiles Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Textiles Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Textiles Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Automotive Textiles Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Automotive Textiles Production

4.2.2 United States Automotive Textiles Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in the United States

4.2.4 United States Automotive Textiles Import and Export

4.3 Europe

5 Automotive Textiles Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Automotive Textiles Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automotive Textiles Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Automotive Textiles Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Textiles Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Textiles Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Textiles Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Textiles Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Textiles Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Textiles Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central and South America

5.5.1 Central and South America Automotive Textiles Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central and South America Automotive Textiles Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil



6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Automotive Textiles Breakdown Data by Type

6.2 Global Automotive Textiles Revenue by Type

6.3 Automotive Textiles Price by Type



7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Automotive Textiles Breakdown Data by Application

7.2.1 Global Automotive Textiles Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Automotive Textiles Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

To Continued...

