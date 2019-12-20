Industrial Power Tools Market 2019-2024 Report cover detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.

Industrial Power Tools Market2019 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Industrial Power Tools industry along with competitive landscape, Market share and revenue forecasts 2024. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

A power tool is a tool that is actuated by an additional power source and mechanism other than the solely manual labor used with hand tools. The most common types of power tools use electric motors. Internal combustion engines and compressed air are also commonly used. Other power sources include steam engines, direct burning of fuels and propellants, or even natural power sources like wind or moving water. Tools directly driven by animal power are not generally considered power tools.

Power tools are used in industry, in construction, in the garden, for housework tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and around the house for purposes of driving (fasteners), drilling, cutting, shaping, sanding, grinding, routing, polishing, painting, heating and more.

Power tools are classified as either stationary or portable, where portable means hand-held. Portable power tools have obvious advantages in mobility. Stationary power tools however often have advantages in speed and accuracy, and some stationary power tools can produce objects that cannot be made in any other way. Stationary power tools for metalworking are usually called machine tools. The term machine tool is not usually applied to stationary power tools for woodworking, although such usage is occasionally heard, and in some cases, such as drill presses and bench grinders, exactly the same tool is used for both woodworking and metalworking.

The research covers the current market size of the Industrial Power Tools market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline ofKey players/manufacturers:

Stanley Black and Decker (DeWalt)

Bosch

TTI

Makita

Hitachi Koki

Hilti

Metabo

Snap-on

DEVON (Chevron Group)

Festool

Apex Tool Group

Dongcheng

C. and E. Fein

Zhejiang Crown

Positec Group

Jiangsu Jinding

KEN

Scope of The Report:

This report focuses on the Industrial Power Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Industrial Power Tool market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Industrial Power Tool in 2019.

In the industry, Stanley BlackandDecker (DeWalt) profits most in 2019 and recent years, while Bosch and TTI ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 17.83%, 17.76% and 17.40% in 2019.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Industrial Power Tool, including Lithium-Ion Battery, Ni-Cad Battery, NiMH Battery and Other. And Lithium-Ion Battery is the main type for Industrial Power Tool, and the Lithium-Ion Battery reached a sales volume of approximately 142.74 M Unit in 2019, with 55.65% of global sales volume.

Industrial Power Tool technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Industrial Power Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 34500 million US$ in 2024, from 23500 million US$ in 2019

Report further studies the Industrial Power Tools market development status and future trend across the world. Also, it splits Industrial Power Tools market by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Lithium-Ion Battery

Ni-Cad Battery

NiMH Battery

Other (Corded Electric

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Power-Actuated

etc.)

Major Applications are as follows:

Construction Field

Industry Field

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Industrial Power Tools in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Industrial Power Tools market report provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the Industrial Power Tools market size and the growth rate in 2024?

What are the main key factors driving the global Industrial Power Tools market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Industrial Power Tools market?

Which Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the global Industrial Power Tools market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Industrial Power Tools?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Industrial Power Tools market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Industrial Power Tools market?

