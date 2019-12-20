Hot Melt Adhesives Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the market size, growth, share, trends, as well as industry analysis.

The global hot melt adhesives market size is slated to experience a robust growth period owing to the increasing activities in the packaging industry around the globe. According to the World Packaging Organization, between 2011 and 2016, the global packaging industry grew by 24%, with its volume reaching 22.5 million tons in 2016. Asia recorded the highest growth, surging at 7.9% annually, with India showing the most promising prospects.

This is substantiated by a research conducted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, which found that the Indian packaging industry is expected to grow at 15% yearly in the next decade. Hot-melt adhesives are utilized extensively in the packaging industry and thus, growth of this industry will be one of the leading hot melt adhesives market trends during the forecast period.

Browse Report Summary:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hot-melt-adhesives-market-101724

Prominent Players Identified by Fortune Business Insights™ in Its Hot Melt Adhesives Market Report:

HB Fuller Company

Adhesive Direct UK

Arkema

Beardow Adams

Henkel AG and Co.

Tex Year Industries Inc.

DOW Corning Corporation

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Jowat Se

In its report, titled “Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Ethylene Viny Acetate, Styrenic Butadiene Copolymers, Polyolefin, Polyamides, Others), By Application (Packaging, Building Materials, Construction, Woodworking, Paper Making, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, Fortune Business Insights™ shares the following:

A thorough research into the factors and dynamics presently shaping the market;

A glimpse into the future prospects that market holds for competitors; and

A detailed assessment of the various market segments and their role in influencing its growth.

Multi-applicability of Hot Melt Adhesives to Fuel Their Demand

Hot-melt adhesives (HMAs) are solid derived from thermoplastic polymers. They remain in solid state at room temperature and liquefy when melted. Their unique property of wetting the substrate they are applied on and solidifying after a point makes them versatile. As a result, they are highly demanded in various industries where these adhesives are applied through glue guns and sticks that have a higher melting point.

For example, HMAs are used in gluing the spines of books. They are most widely employed in the packaging industry where they are utilized in closing openings in corrugated boxes cardboard cartons. In the electronics industry, HMAs are used in fixing different wires and parts and insulating components in a gadget, device or machine. These unique features of HMAs will boost up their demand and fuel the hot-melt adhesives market growth in the coming decade. Moreover, this will augur well for augmenting the sales of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), a major segment in the hot-melt adhesives market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hot-melt-adhesives-market-101724

Latin America to Offer Lucrative Opportunities; North America to the Lead the Pack

Geographically, North America is set to lead the hot melt adhesive market share during the forecast period owing to increasing popularity of Do It Yourself (DIY) activities such as woodworking and paper-binding. Industrial development in Latin American countries has led to the emergence of the region as a promising market for hot-melt adhesives. In Asia-Pacific, rising demand for EVA hot-melt adhesives from flourishing construction and packaging industries in China, India, and Japan will be the primary drivers of the market in the region.

Geographic Expansion of Operations by Players to Intensify Competition

According to the hot melt adhesives market analysis, key players are taking efforts to expand their geographic presence in order to crystallize their position in the market. Furthermore, a few participants are taking steps to bring down plastic pollution and reduce their carbon footprint. These measures are also aimed at enhancing the value of services and products offered by the companies to consumers.

Key Industry Developments:

November 2019: Germany-based Henkel AG and Co. announced continuation of its partnership with the social platform, Plastic Bank, till 2024. Henkel supports the enterprise’s projects in Indonesia, Haiti, and the Philippines and declared that in 2020, the company will use more than 600 tons of recycled material from these countries in its product packaging operations.

Germany-based Henkel AG and Co. announced continuation of its partnership with the social platform, Plastic Bank, till 2024. Henkel supports the enterprise’s projects in Indonesia, Haiti, and the Philippines and declared that in 2020, the company will use more than 600 tons of recycled material from these countries in its product packaging operations. September 2019: In a bid to better establish its presence in Europe, UK-based adhesive specialist Beardow Adams inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Frankfurt. The plant will focus on hot-melt adhesives and promote bio-based variants of its products to support sustainability and reduce emissions. Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hot-melt-adhesives-market-101724

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth and Regional Forecast 2026