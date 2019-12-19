The "Automatic Boarding Gates Market Report" gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Automatic Boarding Gates market.

Automatic Boarding Gate is a self-clearance option where passengers can simply scan their boarding pass for authentication of identity with facial recognition technology. Conventional boarding requires the passengers to hand over their boarding pass and passport to airline staff for face-to-face identity authentication.



Automatic Boarding gate can be installed as single or multiple units. It is nowadays essential and norm for large airports with high volume of passengers. They are also increasingly used in smaller airports at busy times, as their usage has proven to be beneficial in terms of reducing cost and increasing transparency.



The Automatic Boarding Gates market was valued at 62 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 93 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automatic Boarding Gates.

Kaba Gallenschuetz

IER Blue Solutions

Gunnebo

Boon Edam

Magnetic Autocontrol

Materna ips

Emaratech

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

Single Unit

Multiple Unit

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

International Airport

Domestic Airport

