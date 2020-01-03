Next Generation Sequencing Industry 2020 Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2023.

Next Generation Sequencing Market 2020 report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Next Generation Sequencing market report assesses key opportunities in Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Life Sciences,Life Sciences Tools and Services sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Next Generation Sequencing industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufactures, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Next Generation Sequencing industry.

Industry researcher project The Next Generation Sequencing market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 19.19% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the reduced costs of gene sequencing.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the challenges in implementing NGS workflow.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: About this market

Next-generation sequencing market analysis considers sales from both consumables and equipment products. Our analysis also considers the sales of next-generation sequencing in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the consumables segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advances, and repetitive purchase of a broad range of NGS consumables such as test kits, assays, buffers, and reagents will play a significant role in the consumables segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global next-generation sequencing market report looks at factors such as increased utilization of NGS methods, Growing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders, availability of a wide range of NGS products. However, the lack of clinical validation on direct-to-consumer genetic tests, limited reimbursement policies, and challenges in implementing NGS workflow may hamper the growth of the next generation sequencing industry over the forecast period.

Next Generation Sequencing Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Overview

Growing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders

The need to prevent physical disabilities and health conditions in newborns is increasing the demand for early diagnosis among expecting parents. Pre-implantation diagnostic tests facilitate the determination of genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis, congenital hearing loss, and thalassemia. Thus, parents are increasingly opting for preimplantation testing, which increases the adoption of NGS techniques. Sequencing technology allows for a simple PGS workflow with flexible sample throughput for consistent and quick aneuploidy detection. Thus, the growing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders will drive the growth of the next-generation sequencing market at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period.

Reduced costs of gene sequencing

Advances in high-throughput genetic testing procedures, biochip, and new generation sequencing (NGS) techniques have reduced the costs of gene sequencing significantly. This has led the vendors to offer low-cost services and overcome cost-related challenges. The adoption of next-generation sequencing and fluorescence-based dully automated sequencing technologies have also reduced the cost of sequencing and improved the accuracy in gene sequencing. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global next-generation sequencing market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global next-generation sequencing market is moderately fragmented. Reseaecher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading next-generation sequencing manufacturers, that include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins GSC Lux Sarl, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the next-generation sequencing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Next Generation Sequencing market size.

The report splits the global Next Generation Sequencing market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region. The Next Generation Sequencing Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Next Generation Sequencing market space are-

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins GSC Lux Sarl, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

2020 Influencing Factors of Market:

Market Environment:- 2020 Government Policies, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Market Size:- Global Size in 2023, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Market Growth, and Growth Rate.

