The global seed coating material market size is likely to derive growth from the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the product across the world. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Seed Coating Materials Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Polymers, Binders, Colorants, Other Additives), By Function (Powder Blends, Pelleting Polymers, Film Coating Polymers, Others), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will benefit from the increasing number of product launches.

Seed coating is one of the most effective protection methods in the world. The demand for seed coating material has risen dramatically in recent years. The demand for enhanced crop production has subsequently created an increase in the demand for the product across the world. The consumption of clean-labeled products has emerged in favor of market growth. The efforts taken to improve the quality of crops and nutritive value will fuel the demand for the product. The increasing demand for seed coating material will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. The increasing demand for high-value commercial crops will aid the growth of the market.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global coating material market are;

Clariant AG

BASF SE

Croda International Plc.

Bayer CropScience AG

Chemtura Corporation

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Precision Laboratories

Incotec Group

BrettYoung

The report encompasses several factors that have constituted the growth of the global seed coating material market in recent years. It highlights the key industry developments and gauges the impact of these developments on the market. It discusses key aspects of the market, with primary focus on leading products, major applications, and companies. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail. Additionally, the report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. Factual figures are obtained through trusted sources. The data provided in this report is gathered through opinions and interviews of world leaders and experienced market research professional.

Increasing Efforts Taken to Maximize the Use of Seed Coating to Aid Growth

Among all factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years, the efforts taken to promote the use of seed coating material have made the highest impact. In August 2019, Incotec opened a new facility in Malaysia for enhancing rice treatment. The company plans to treat rice with its novel product, ‘PaddyRise’. The PaddyRise is a film coat designed for rice seed that is inclusive of a naturally derived biostimulant. The company’s latest innovation will not only help generate substantial market revenue but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the global market in the coming years.

North America to Emerge Leading; Increasing Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Seed Coating Material to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America will emerge dominant in the coming years due to the increasing benefits of seed coating material. Favorable regulatory policies will emerge in favor of market growth. The growing demand for the product in emerging countries across Asia Pacific will aid the growth of the regional market. Besides North America, Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth in the coming years, driven by the huge crop produce in several countries.

Key Industry Developments:

August 2019: Incotec opened a new facility in Malaysia for innovative rice treatment. The PaddyRise will offer strength to new rice plants.

