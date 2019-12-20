Key Companies Covered in Adhesives and Sealants Market Report are Henkel, Sika, 3M, Dennison Corporation, Illinois Tool Works, Bostik SA, KCC Corporation, Avery, H.B. Fuller, Huntsman International LLC. and more

The competitive landscape in the adhesives and sealants market has been discussed in detail. Forecast values for the market have been provided in the report for the period of 2019-2026. Additionally, the report identifies areas that have witnessed the highest demand and applications for the product in recent years.

Adhesives are metallic substances that are used to bind to surfaces together. A sealant is nothing but a solid and flexible substance that is used to block the passage of fluids, air, noise, and other such factors. To put it in a much clear context, a stronger version of sealants is categorized as adhesives. Adhesives and sealants have numerous applications across diverse industries.

list of prominent companies that are operating in the global adhesives and sealants market are:

Henkel

Sika

3M

Dennison Corporation

Illinois Tool Works

Bostik SA

KCC Corporation

Avery

H.B. Fuller

Huntsman International LLC.

RPM International Inc.

Ashland

Akzo Nobel

N.V. Arkema

They are widely used in the automotive and packaging industry. Besides packaging, they are used for other applications furniture, appliances, and footwear. The increasing applications of these products and a subsequent rise in their demand in recent years, will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Besides growth stimulators, it discusses a few of the factors that have restrained market growth. The report highlights a few of the leading products, major companies, and major industry developments of recent times.

Request a sample copy of the global adhesives and sealants market research report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/adhesives-and-sealants-market-101715

Growing Mergers and Acquisitions to Provide Impetus to Market Growth

Among all strategies adopted by major companies in the world, company mergers have been most widely adopted. The increasing number of major company collaborations have emerged in favor of market growth. In September 2019, Sika announced the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a company engaged in manufacture of silicon adhesives and coatings.

With this acquisition, the company plans to expand in China and establish a silicone production footprint. Encouraged by the huge potential held by adhesives and sealants, companies are looking to invest hugely in these products. The report includes major company mergers, similar to Sika’s latest acquisition and highlights their importance on the global market.

Major Segments Includes:

By Adhesive technology

Water Based

Solvent based

Hot Melt

Reactive

Others

By Sealant Resin type

Silicone

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Epoxy

Others

By Application

Packaging

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer goods

Others

By Geography

High Product Demand in Asia Pacific to Aid Growth of the Regional Market

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the use of adhesives and sealants is the highest in Asia Pacific. The demand for adhesives and sealants is spread across diverse applications, including building and construction, automotive and transport, and others in emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan. China has emerged as the country that has witnessed the highest consumption and use of adhesive solutions for diverse applications.

Key Industry Developments:

August 2018: Huntsman Corporation opened a new multi-purpose facility at the Amata Vietnam Industrial Park.

February 2019: H.B. Fuller introduced two new hot melt and pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) products.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/adhesives-and-sealants-market-101715

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Polypropylene (PP) Market Size, Global Share, Analysis Trend and Outlook 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

Chromium Oxide Market Size, Global Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth and Forecast to 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fortune Business Insights

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Adhesive and Sealants Market Size, Share and Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights(TM)