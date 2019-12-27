The report scrutinizes the market by an exhaustive analysis on Global Veterinary Radiography Systems Market dynamics, market size, current trends, issues, challenges, Forecasts, competition analysis, and companies involved.

Increasing incidence of severe injuries is enabling growth in the global veterinary radiography systems market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Veterinary Radiography Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Digital X-Ray, Analog X-Ray), By Technology (Digital Radiography, Computed Radiography, Film-screen Radiography), By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Orthopedic and Rheumatology, Nephrology), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Research Centers, Veterinary Clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”Rising demand for veterinary diagnosis is likely to benefit the growth of the global veterinary radiography systems.

Launch of MYVET CT i3Ds Will Facilitate Growth

MyVet Imaging, a specialized veterinary digital imaging company unveiled a new Spiral Linear CT system which offers superior soft-tissue image contrast with the 3D reconstruction of soft tissue structures. The system can accommodate medium and large dogs; the elevating table facilitates animal positioning in the center of the bore to secure image acquisition.

This new system is likely to support the growth of the veterinary radiography systems market, owing to the superior soft-tissue image contrast with 3D reconstruction in the system. In addition, the launch of new systems by key players will further boost the global market. For instance, DRE Veterinary (Avante Health Solutions company), announced the launch of DRE STATIONARY DR X-RAY SYSTEM, that provides veterinarians with a complete interface to capture robust images.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report:

Toshiba Corporation

Lake Superior X-Ray, Inc.

Sedecal USA

Siemens AG

SOUND

UNIVERSAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

DRE Veterinary (Avante Health Solutions company)

MyVet Imaging Inc.

Increasing demand for Pet Adoption Will Stimulate Growth in North America

Geographically, the global veterinary radiography systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America led the veterinary radiography systems market in 2017 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the adoption of pet animals in the region.

The rising demand for veterinary equipment and rising animal health expenditure is also propelling growth in the region. Further, the growing focus on the betterment of veterinary services and research centers are expected to further boost the market. Asia Pacific market is projected to witness higher growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing awareness related to animal health among the population along with initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of the animals.

Additionally, rising veterinary healthcare expenditures in emerging nations such as India and China are contributing positively to the growth of veterinary radiography systems market in the Asia pacific.

