Duct tapes are defined as pressure-sensitive tapes. It has high tacking property and is commonly used for sealing, holding, repairing, waterproofing and color-coding. Additionally, Increasing demand for duct tape across end-use industries such as automotive, building and construction, electrical & electronics and general industrial activities is steering market growth. This growth can be attributed to factors such as rising awareness about high tensile and comparability strength coupled with the stable growth in the infrastructure and also the rapid developments witnessed in countries such as China, South Korea, and India. Factors such as increasing the industrial sector are coupled with rising consumer spending on waterproofing & standalone in harsh weathering will provide a positive scope for the product penetration during the forecasted timeframe.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Duct Tape Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Duct Tape Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Duct Tape. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are 3M (United States), Lixin Adhesive Technology (China), PPM Industries SpA. (Italy), Beijing Yanuo Adhesive Products Co. Ltd. (China), Able Industrial Products, Inc. (United States), Pro Tapes and Specialties, Inc. (United States), Infinity Tapes (United States), Western Container Corp. (United States), Scapa Group plc (United States) and Avanzar Business Solutions (United States)





Market Drivers

Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization

Growing Government Infrastructure Projects

Upsurge Demand from Shipping and Logistics Processes

Market Trend

Increasing Demand from Healthcare Industries

Value-Oriented Customers

Restraints

Weak Economic Condition Hamper the Market Growth

Availability of Substitute Products

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from Building and Construction Industries

Rising Demand for Industrial Packing and Sealing Activities

Challenges

Stiff Competition among Major Players

Product Recall anticipated to Threat the Market



Overview of the Report of Duct Tape

The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, If you are involved in the Global Duct Tape industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2013-2017

Base year - 2018

Forecast period** - 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The Global Duct Tape Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Removable Duct Tapes, Professional Grade Duct Tapes, Utility Duct Tapes, Specialized High Strength Duct Tapes), Application (Ductwork, Spaceflight, Military Usage, Others), Thickness (<10, 10 to 15, >15), End Users (HVAC, Building & Construction, Shipping & Logistics, Automotive, Electrical & Electronic), Adhesives (Natural Rubber Based Adhesive, Synthetic Rubber Based Adhesive), Material (Plastic, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyester, Foil, Cloth)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Duct Tape status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Global Duct Tape development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Duct Tape Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Duct Tape market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Duct Tape Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Duct Tape

Chapter 4: Presenting the Duct Tape Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Duct Tape market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Duct Tape Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Duct Tape Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



