About Industrial Overload Relays



Based on product, the global industrial overload relays market is divided into two segments: Thermal overloads relays, and Magnet overload relays. Thermal overload relays act as an economic electromechanical protection device for the main circuit. They offer the required protection for motors during overloads or phase failures. Thermal overload relays offer a compact starting solution when combined with contractors. Overload sensing devices are a type of heat-operated relays, where a coil heats a bimetallic strip, releasing a spring to run auxiliary contacts. These auxiliary contacts are located in series with the coil.

Industrial Overload Relays Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ABB

Eaton

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

WEG

General Electric

Sprecher+Schuh

and many more.

Industrial Overload Relays Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Driver

Preference of overload relays over fuse for motor protection

Market Trend

Semiconductor switches as replacements for relays and fuses

Table of Contents

Table of Contents:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global industrial thermal overload relays market - market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global industrial magnetic overload relays market - market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product



PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Process industries - market size and forecast 2017-2022

Discrete industries - market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity



PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Semiconductor switches as replacements for relays and fuses

Introduction of star-delta starters

Contact innovation advances in switch and relay design



PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption



PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

