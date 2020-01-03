NEWS »»»
Definition: Platform Screen Doors (PSD) are majorly used to prevent passengers from falling off the platform edge onto the railway tracks. It is widely used in public transportation to protect people from any collision on the tracks. These doors can be of fixed doors and sliding doors type installed at the appropriate place of the platform. Also, these doors provide a comfortable platform by blocking wind, dust, and noise generated by train. The growing use of PSD in railway stations and subways has boosted the global market size.
Major Players in This Report Include,
Nabtesco Corporation (Japan), Nanjing Kangni Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd. (China), Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (China), Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany), Nippon Signal Company, Limited (Japan), Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Overhead Door Corporation (United States), Wabtec Corporation (United States), Samjung Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (Singapore), Schaltbau Holding AG (Germany), Shanghai Jiacheng Railway Transportation Safety System Co., Ltd. (China), Stanley Access Technologies LLC (United States), Sai Synergy LLP (India) and NRT Corp. (Canada)
This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Platform Screen Doors Market research report include SWOT analysis.
The Global Platform Screen Doors segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
By Type (Full-Closed Type, Semi-Closed Type, Half Height Type), Application (Metro and Subway Stations, Airport, Other Transportation), Station Type (New Metro Stations, Old Metro Train Stations), Platform Type (One Platform, Two Platform, More Than Two Platform)
The regional analysis of Global Platform Screen Doors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Platform Screen Doors Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Platform Screen Doors market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Platform Screen Doors Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Platform Screen Doors
Chapter 4: Presenting the Platform Screen Doors Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Platform Screen Doors market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
finally, Platform Screen Doors Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.
