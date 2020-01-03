Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Platform Screen Doors Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Platform Screen Doors Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Definition: Platform Screen Doors (PSD) are majorly used to prevent passengers from falling off the platform edge onto the railway tracks. It is widely used in public transportation to protect people from any collision on the tracks. These doors can be of fixed doors and sliding doors type installed at the appropriate place of the platform. Also, these doors provide a comfortable platform by blocking wind, dust, and noise generated by train. The growing use of PSD in railway stations and subways has boosted the global market size.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Nabtesco Corporation (Japan), Nanjing Kangni Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd. (China), Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (China), Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany), Nippon Signal Company, Limited (Japan), Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Overhead Door Corporation (United States), Wabtec Corporation (United States), Samjung Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (Singapore), Schaltbau Holding AG (Germany), Shanghai Jiacheng Railway Transportation Safety System Co., Ltd. (China), Stanley Access Technologies LLC (United States), Sai Synergy LLP (India) and NRT Corp. (Canada)

Market Drivers

Rapid Increase in the Number of Metro Train Projects Across the Globe

Reduce the Risk of Accidents

Market Trend

Growing Deployment of Platform Screen Doors in Asia Pacific Countries

Restraints

High Cost of Installation

Opportunities

Rising Installations of Automated Metro Trains

Increasing Government Initiatives for Public Safety

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Platform Screen Doors Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Platform Screen Doors segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Full-Closed Type, Semi-Closed Type, Half Height Type), Application (Metro and Subway Stations, Airport, Other Transportation), Station Type (New Metro Stations, Old Metro Train Stations), Platform Type (One Platform, Two Platform, More Than Two Platform)



The regional analysis of Global Platform Screen Doors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

