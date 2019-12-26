Top Players in Voice Biometric Solutions Market include Agnitio SL, Voice Biometrics Group (VBG)., American Safety Council, Inc., VoiceTrust Holding BV, Bioid Ag, Nuance Communications Inc., OneValult, VoiceTrust Ag, SayPay Technologies Inc., ValidSoft Ltd., VoicePass Technology and VoiceVault

The increasing shift towards an online platform to fuel demand in the global Voice Biometric Solutions market. The market has been witnessing the development of new technology.Fortune Business Insightshas announced publishing of a report, titled “Voice Biometric Solutions Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Automatic Speech Recognition Software, Speech-to-Text Systems), By Applications (Forensic Voice Analysis, Access Security, Authentication and Fraud detection, Others), By Industry Vertical (ITandTelecom, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Retail) And Geography Forecast Till 2026”.

“Key players are expected to emphasize integrating Artificial Intelligence in the system. This is anticipated to propel the growth in the global Voice Biometric Solutions market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Top Players List:

Agnitio SL

Voice Biometrics Group (VBG).

American Safety Council Inc.

VoiceTrust Holding BV

Bioid Ag

Nuance Communications Inc.

OneValult

VoiceTrust Ag

SayPay Technologies Inc.

ValidSoft Ltd.

VoicePass Technology

VoiceVault

Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2019-2026. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global demand.

Major Segments Mentioned:

By Product

By Applications

By Industry Vertical

By Geography

On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Voice Biometric Solutions market.

Regional Analysis:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global Voice Biometric Solutions market.

Major Table of Content for Voice Biometric Solutions Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Voice Biometric Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 North America Voice Biometric Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Europe Voice Biometric Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Asia Pacific Voice Biometric Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Middle East and Africa Voice Biometric Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Latin America Voice Biometric Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

