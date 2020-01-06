Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) industry. This report presents the worldwide Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2020 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Get a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario for Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market forecast until 2025 by this research report. The forecast is also held by the features affecting the market dynamics for the forecast period. This in-depth research report also details the information related to geographic trends, competitive scenarios, and opportunities in the Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) market. The report is also prepared with SWOT analysis and value chain for the companies which are profiled in this report.

The market report begins with Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force. The market report provides top manufacturers sales, revenue, and price of Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM), in 2018 and 2019 followed by regional and country wise analysis of sales, revenue and market share for the Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM).

About Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM):

DRFM-based electronic warfare systems are installed in various defense platforms, such as ground-based military units, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), and navy ships. The growth of the airborne electronic warfare systems and the upgrade of older air platforms are significant factors driving the demand for DRFM-based jammers. Other applications of DRFM-based jammers include Radar Environment Simulation (RES) testing. The RES testing procedure involves evaluation of radar systems in an anechoic environment during their designing phase. The shortcomings of radar systems are eliminated by incorporating design changes during radar development.

Based on platform, the Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) market has been segmented into commercial and civil and defense. The defense segment includes air, naval, land, and unmanned platforms. Naval DRFM systems are mostly used for Electronic Support Measures (ESM). Prominent players involved in the manufacturing of naval DRFM systems provide a wide range of Naval Laser Warning (NLW) systems, and ESM and ELINT systems for submarine and surface vessels. These naval DRFM systems provide capabilities for early detection, analysis, threat warning, and protection from Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles (ASCMs).

In 2019, the market size of Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM).

Major Key Players of Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Report:

Airbus Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Bae Systems PLC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Thales Group

Leonardo S.P.A

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Rohde and Schwarz

This report studies the Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025

Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Processor

Modulator

Convertor

Memory

Others

Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Electronic Warfare

Radar Test and Evaluation

Electronic Warfare Training

Radio and Cellular Network Jamming

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

