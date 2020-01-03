The Report on the "Wearable Adhesives Market" 2019 delivers extensive analysis of market trends and shares. The market shares of segments (players, type, application and regions) are prepared to give an opportunistic roadmap to the readers of the Wearable Adhesives Global market.

Wearable Adhesives MarketReport 2020 provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

This report studies the global Wearable Adhesives Market analyses and researches the Wearable Adhesives development status and forecast in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in the global market.

Wearable Adhesives are used to attach wearable medical devices to the skin. The designing of a suitable adhesive for wearable medical device applications is critical. It is important to ensure that the components such as skin adhesive, the substrate, and the device-hold adhesive work together. The absence of any of these components will not offer the benefits as expected and can bring users discomfort.



In consumer electronics, next-generation wearable devices are pushing the envelope when it comes to size, weight, appearance, and capabilities. In the medical device field, however, wearables are at their infancy stage. The same technological advancements that are making consumer electronics lighter and thinner are enabling wearables in medical devices by making them small enough to be comfortable. Great growth is expected in this field over the next few years. One report forecasted a CAGR of 17.7 % in the global wearable medical device market from 2015 to 2020. This is despite current challenges such as a lack of reimbursement and high prices for some of these devices. As the technology matures, these devices will be less costly.



, Wearable Adhesives are skin-friendly adhesives for Diagnostic Device, Monitoring Device and Drug Delivery Devices. Currently, Acrylics Based and Silicone Based Wearable Adhesives are popular with best performance. In 2017, Acrylics Based adhesives production value is 108.89 M USD, with a production value of 48.14%. While, Silicone Based Wearable Adhesives grow faster in the next few year.



, There are many Wearable Adhesives suppliers all over the world, such as 3M, Dow Corning, , Scapa Group, H.B. Fuller, Adhesives Research, Henkel, Vancive Medical Technologies, Lohmann, , Elkem Silicones, Polymer Science, Inc. and Adhezion Biomedicaletc. Most of those suppliers are based in North America and Europe. During all those major suppliers, 3M and Dow Corning are global leading two major suppliers, with a total production value share of 40.96% in 2017.



, Global major consumption regions are distributed in developed regions, such as North America and Europe. In 2017, North America Sales Revenue is about 119.56 M USD, accounting for the largest consumption share of 39.75%. While Europe Sales Revenue is about 88.93 M USD in 2017.



,TheGlobal Wearable Adhesives market is valued at 230 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 630 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Wearable Adhesives market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Wearable Adhesives market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Major Wearable Adhesives marketcompetition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufactures: -

3M

Dow Corning

Scapa Group

H.B. Fuller

Adhesives Research

Henkel

Vancive Medical Technologies

Lohmann

Elkem Silicones

Polymer Science

Inc.

Adhezion Biomedical

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Wearable Adhesives market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Wearable Adhesives market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

Acrylics Based

Silicone Based

Others

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Diagnostic Device

Monitoring Device

Drug Delivery Devices

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Wearable Adhesives market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Wearable Adhesives market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Wearable Adhesives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Wearable Adhesives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Wearable Adhesives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Continued…

