Automotive Prognostics Industry 2020 Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2023.

Automotive Prognostics Market report provides accurate forecasts by 2023 and experts opinion from credible sources, and the recent RandD development in the industry is also a backbone of the Automotive Prognostics industry report.

For the help of new participants about the opportunities in 2020 Automotive Prognostics Market, this report offers a competitive scenario of the Automotive Prognostics industry with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, challenges, vendor landscape analysis in Auto Components,Auto Parts and Equipment Sector and so on, is discussed in the report.

Industry researcher project The Automotive Prognostics market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 112.73% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the implementation of 5G technology to enhance prognostics efficiency”.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing popularity of electric vehicle creating demand for prognostic solutions.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost associated with telematics services exert pressure on the adoption of the prognostic system.About Automotive Prognostics Market

Automotive prognostics determine the remaining useful life (RUL) of various critical vehicle components. 360 Market Update's automotive prognostics market analysis considers sales from end-users including aftermarket and OEMs. Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive prognostics in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the aftermarket segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the demand from fleet operators will play a significant role in the aftermarket segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive prognostics market report looks at factors such as maintenance cost saving benefits of the automotive prognostic system, the growing popularity of electric vehicle creating demand for prognostic solutions, and increased focus of prominent automotive OEMs for improving vehicle diagnostics services. However, high cost associated with telematics services exert pressure on the adoption of the prognostic system, development of in-house telematics solutions, and need for efficient regulations to cater to informative piracy and security issues posed by telematics solutions may hamper the growth of the automotive prognostics industry over the forecast period.

Automotive Prognostics Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

The growing popularity of electric vehicle creating demand for prognostic solutions

The adoption of electric vehicles is increasing due to an increase in incentives offered by governments across the world. This will create growth opportunities for electric vehicle OEMs as they deploy telematics solutions such as prognostics systems to monitor the health of batteries and electric drivetrains in electric vehicles. Hence, the developments by vendors toward adopting prognostics solutions in the EVs, coupled with the increasing adoption of EVs, will be a crucial factor driving the market growth. This will lead to the expansion of the global automotive prognostics market at a CAGR of close to 67% during the forecast period.

High cost associated with telematics services exert pressure on the adoption of the prognostic system

The setting up of telematics systems not only involves the installation fee and initial cost but also involves customization and integration costs. In addition, it involves roaming charges. These charges pose a challenge in the market growth as it negatively influences the purchase decision of customers, thereby, minimizing the need for automotive prognostics for determining the RUL of vehicle components.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global automotive prognostics market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of few major players, the global automotive prognostics market is moderately concentrated. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive prognostics manufacturers, that include Ansik Inc., Cloudera Inc., General Motors Co., Open Text Corp., Pivotal Software Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Also, the automotive prognostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The Automotive Prognostics market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Automotive Prognostics market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Automotive Prognostics market space are-

Ansik Inc., Cloudera Inc., General Motors Co., Open Text Corp., Pivotal Software Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH

Geographically, the report splits global into the Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Automotive Prognostics market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Automotive Prognostics market.

Global Automotive Prognostics Market2020 Answers the following Key Questions.

What will the Automotive Prognostics market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

Which players are driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

This report provides newbusiness dimensionswith an eye ongrowth opportunities and contribution of upcomingmarket segments.

