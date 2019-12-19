Oral Irrigators Industry 2020 Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the market.

Oral Irrigators Market 2020 report will help you take informed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The “Oral Irrigators Market Research Report” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation in Health Care Equipment and Services,Health Care Equipment and Supplies,Health Care Equipment Sector. It also gives you historical data for the past 5 years and forecast for the coming years, based on technological growth, consumption and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Oral Irrigators Market. Industry researcher project Oral Irrigators market was valued at USD 174.9 Million and CAGR of 3.6% during the period 2020-2023.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14566496

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing awareness about oral health.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing prevalence of dental disorders.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the limited or lack of reimbursement of dental procedures.

Global Oral Irrigators Market: About this market

Oral irrigators market analysis considers sales from cordless oral irrigators and countertop oral irrigators products. Our analysis also considers the sales of oral irrigators in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the cordless oral irrigators segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as flexible water pressure settings, portable features, flexibility, and compact design will play a significant role in the cordless oral irrigators segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global oral irrigators market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of the dental disorder, a growing number of product launches, and growing number of partnerships. However, high costs associated with oral irrigators, availability of substitutes, and limited or lack of reimbursement of dental procedures may hamper the growth of the oral irrigators industry over the forecast period.

Oral Irrigators Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global Oral Irrigators Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of dental disorders

Several factors including changing food habits and lifestyle, birth defects, poor eating habits, and improper dental care are leading to an increase in the prevalence of dental disorders. In addition, dental cavities and tooth decay are among the chronic conditions associated with the pediatric population. Furthermore, the rising incidence of birth defects including cleft lip has also increased the demand for oral irrigators. Often, the consumption of several medications including verapamil, phenytoin, and others also results in dental disorders such as gingivitis. These factors will lead to an increasing demand for dental procedures, which will eventually lead to the expansion of the global oral irrigators market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Growing awareness about oral health

Various public, private, and non-profit organizations are conducting awareness programs on the importance of oral health. In addition, some organizations are also collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to educate people about the importance of oral health. For instance, the UK-based Oral Health Foundation has formed an alliance with GlaxoSmithKline Plc to create informative oral health podcasts. Some prominent oral irrigator manufacturers are investing in the National Smile Month (NSM) campaign conducted by Oral Health Foundation to encourage people to maintain healthy teeth and good health. Thus, the significant initiatives undertaken to promote oral health will drive the demand for oral irrigators during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global oral irrigators market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global oral irrigators market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oral irrigators manufacturers, that include Aquapick Co. Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Conair Corp., Jetpik, Koninklijke Philips NV, Matwave Technologies Co. Ltd., Oral Care Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., and ToiletTree Products Inc.

Also, the oral irrigators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Feel Free to Ask Question Before Purchasing the Report at -https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14566496

The Oral Irrigators market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Oral Irrigators market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Oral Irrigators market space are-

Aquapick Co. Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Conair Corp., Jetpik, Koninklijke Philips NV, Matwave Technologies Co. Ltd., Oral Care Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., and ToiletTree Products Inc.

Geographically, the report splits global into the Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Oral Irrigators market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Oral Irrigators market.

Global Oral Irrigators Market2020 Answers the following Key Questions.

What will the Oral Irrigators market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

Which players are driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

This report provides newbusiness dimensionswith an eye ongrowth opportunities and contribution of upcomingmarket segments.

Purchase this report (Price2500 USD for a single-user license)@https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/14566496

Table of Contents included in Oral Irrigators Market 2020 Report -

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challengesAnd Many More Parts Covered.

Be sure to follow on Linkedin at @360 Market Updatesfor more on growth research and the research market.

CONTACT US

Name: Mr. Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: 360 Market Updates

Phone: +1 424 253 0807 / + 44 203 239 8187

You May Check Our Other Report -

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Oral Irrigators Market expected to succeed CAGR of 3.6% until 2023, Current business standing in Health Care Equipment and Services,Health Care Equipment and Supplies,Health Care Equipment Sector .