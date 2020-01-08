Drilling Waste Management Services Industry 2020- Global Market Research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the Drilling Waste Management Services Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, sections, application and Forecast 2023.

Global "Drilling Waste Management Services Market" (2020), Industry Research Report is an in-depth study on the current state of the Global Drilling Waste Management Services industry. This report studies Global Drilling Waste Management Services in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions and forecast to 2023.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Drilling Waste Management Services Market Report are:

Augean plc.

Baker Hughes A GE Co

GN Solids Control Co.

Ltd

Halliburton Company

National-Oilwell Varco

Inc.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions ORD

Schlumberger Limited.

Scomi Group Berhad

TWMA Group Ltd.

Terra Oilfield Solutions

LLC

Drilling requires circulation of drilling mud, which acts as a lubricant as well as means of removing downhole cutting generated while drilling. During the circulation, this mud gets contaminated. Once circulated, the drilling fluid is either disposed or recycled for recirculation. In either case, processing and drilling waste management services are required to minimize the environmental impact of the used drilling fluid. According to estimates of the American Petroleum Institute, about 1.2 barrels of drilling waste is generated for every foot drilled. Waste management includes solid control operations and waste management of unrecoverable or unwanted drilling fluid used during drilling. Increasing government regulations and growing offshore and onshore drilling activity, are expected to drive the drilling waste management services market during the forecast period.

Growing Offshore Drilling Activity to Drive the Market

Since the oil price crisis in mid-2014, offshore activity has declined significantly. However, during 2016-17, owing to stability in oil price, offshore drilling activity has also stabilized. During 2014-17, the break-even oil prices for offshore production have declined significantly. For example, some of the North Sea fields’ oil production now breaks even at as low as USD 25 per barrel. During the forecast period, the offshore oil production cost is expected to further reduce owing to technological development and focus on efficient operations. The oil prices are also expected to witness substantial increase during next five years. Hence, increasing oil prices and lower offshore production break-even costs are expected to drive the offshore drilling activity. During offshore drilling, drilling fluid requirements are very specific. To meet these requirements, the drilling fluid comprises of many different chemicals, which can be hazardous to the environment if released untreated. Government regulations in offshore drilling activity are more stringent compared to onshore activity. To meet these regulations, operators have to employ complicated and expensive drilling waste management processes. Hence, growing drilling activity, particularly offshore drilling activity, is expected to drive the drilling waste management services market during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the Market

Drilling activity, onshore and offshore, is expected to grow substantially in North America during the forecast period, owing to the growth of the upstream sector in the United States. The production in the Permian Basin of Texas and Gulf of Mexico has registered a CAGR of about 13.5% during the 2014-17 period. The US government has also announced that it plans to open almost all the US waters for exploration and production activity. Canada, with stability in oil prices, is expected to experience increasing investments in the oil and gas industry, allowing private players to explore some of its most prominent oil sand reserves. The growing production from existing fields and government policy to encourage upstream activity in the United States and expected growth of upstream industry in Canada are expected to drive the drilling activity, in turn, driving the drilling waste management services market in the region.

Growing Drilling Activity in India to Drive the Market

During mid-2014-2016, the onshore drilling activity in India remained relatively stable despite the oil price crisis. The offshore activity during the same period witnessed a decline. During 2016-17, the oil prices remained stable, in turn, driving the onshore and offshore drilling activity in the country. Increasing oil prices are expected to drive the drilling activity in the country during the forecast period, in turn, driving the drilling waste management services market.

Notable Developments in the Market

January 2018: US Interior Department announced that it will allow drilling in nearly all US waters. This is the single largest expansion of offshore oil and gas leasing by the federal government in the history of the United States.

January 2018: Total S.A. awarded a three year contract TWMA for providing drilling waste management services in the United Kingdom continental shelf region.

Reasons to Purchase the Drilling Waste Management Services Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023

3.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Degree of Competition

7. Global Drilling Waste Management Services Market Analysis, by Geography (Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023)

7.1 North America

7.1.1 United States

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Rest of North America

7.2 Asia-Pacific

7.2.1 Australia

7.2.2 China

7.2.3 India

7.2.4 Indonesia

7.2.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Russia

7.3.2 United Kingdom

7.3.3 Norway

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Middle East and Africa

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 Iran

7.4.3 Qatar

7.4.4 Egypt

7.4.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Venezuela

7.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Global Drilling Waste Management Services Market Analysis, by Service Type (Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023)

8.1 Solids Control

8.2 Containment and Handling

8.3 Recycling and Recovery

8.4 Treatment and Disposal

9. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Products and Services, Financials**, Recent Developments and Analyst View)

9.1 Augean PLC

9.2 Baker Hughes A GE Co

9.3 GN Solids Control Co. Ltd

9.4 Halliburton Company

9.5 National-Oilwell Varco Inc.

9.6 Nuverra Environmental Solutions ORD

9.7 Schlumberger Limited

9.8 Scomi Group Berhad

9.9 TWMA Group Ltd

9.10 Terra Oilfield Solutions LLC

*List Not Exhaustive

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

11. Appendix

11.1 Disclaimer

